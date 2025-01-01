$66,995+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
Denali
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Used
123,220KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGE89PG109804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Atmosphere/Brownstone
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,220 KM
Vehicle Description
Denali 4WD, 10-Speed Automatic, Diesel Turbo 6cyl 3.0L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2023 GMC Sierra 1500