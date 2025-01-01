$37,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
2023 GMC Terrain
Denali
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG1PL217651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 13,559 KM
Vehicle Description
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2018 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon XLT 58,169 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
2018 GMC Terrain Denali 117,164 KM $24,595 + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-5 GS 20,451 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2023 GMC Terrain