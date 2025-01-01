Menu
4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

2023 GMC Terrain

13,559 KM

Details Description

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 GMC Terrain

Denali

12817561

2023 GMC Terrain

Denali

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,559KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALXEG1PL217651

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 13,559 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Denali AWD, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-772-3636

$37,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 GMC Terrain