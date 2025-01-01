Menu
Account
Sign In
This Honda Odyssey has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TV/DVD, Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Honda Odyssey EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats An Experience*Power Drivers Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Tires: P235/60R18, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Power Sliding Rear Doors.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a dependable Odyssey today!

2023 Honda Odyssey

43,596 KM

Details Description Features

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13170215

2023 Honda Odyssey

EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13170215
  2. 13170215
  3. 13170215
  4. 13170215
  5. 13170215
  6. 13170215
  7. 13170215
  8. 13170215
  9. 13170215
  10. 13170215
  11. 13170215
  12. 13170215
  13. 13170215
  14. 13170215
  15. 13170215
  16. 13170215
  17. 13170215
  18. 13170215
  19. 13170215
  20. 13170215
  21. 13170215
  22. 13170215
  23. 13170215
  24. 13170215
  25. 13170215
  26. 13170215
  27. 13170215
  28. 13170215
  29. 13170215
  30. 13170215
Contact Seller

$46,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
43,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H63PB503012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 451300
  • Mileage 43,596 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Odyssey has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TV/DVD, Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Honda Odyssey EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats An Experience*Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Tires: P235/60R18, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Power Sliding Rear Doors.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a dependable Odyssey today!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Tires: P235/60R18
Power Sliding Rear Doors

Media / Nav / Comm

TV/DVD
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC V6

Safety

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Collision Mitigation-Front
HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
2nd row Captain Seats
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
GVWR: 2 730 kgs
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Keyfob Window Activation Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation and Keyfob Remote Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Mazda CX-5 Suna AWD | Leather Seats | AC Seats | Sunroof 70,949 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota Prius Prime SE 58,002 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Chrysler 300 300 S AWD 138,741 KM $17,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Honda Odyssey