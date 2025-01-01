$46,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Odyssey
EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 451300
- Mileage 43,596 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Odyssey has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TV/DVD, Sunroof, Power Passenger Seat. Certified Pre-Owned.*Packages That Make Driving the Honda Odyssey EX-L Sunroof | Leather Seats | Heated Seats An Experience*Power Driver's Seat, Leather Seats, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters, Tires: P235/60R18, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Power Sliding Rear Doors.*Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 can get you a dependable Odyssey today!
Vehicle Features
Seating
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Convenience
Mechanical
Safety
Additional Features
