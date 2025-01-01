$34,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Passport
Sport AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Sunroof
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451429
- Mileage 128,754 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Passport has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Power Driver's Seat, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front.*This Honda Passport Features the Following Options *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18, Rear HVAC, Power Hatch, GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,401 lbs), Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and idle stop, Cross Traffic Monitor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!
Vehicle Features
905-772-3636