This Honda Passport has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Power Drivers Seat, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front.*This Honda Passport Features the Following Options *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18, Rear HVAC, Power Hatch, GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,401 lbs), Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and idle stop, Cross Traffic Monitor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator.

2023 Honda Passport

128,754 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Honda Passport

Sport AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Sunroof

13200488

2023 Honda Passport

Sport AWD | Remote Start | Heated Seats | Sunroof

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,754KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF8H24PB500549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451429
  • Mileage 128,754 KM

Vehicle Description

This Honda Passport has a powerful Gas V-6 3.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Sunroof, Power Driver's Seat, Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front.*This Honda Passport Features the Following Options *Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, Tires: P245/60R18, Rear HVAC, Power Hatch, GVWR: 2,450 kgs (5,401 lbs), Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and idle stop, Cross Traffic Monitor, Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW, Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator.*Visit Us Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Exterior

Sunroof
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Rear HVAC

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic
4.33 Axle Ratio
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 3.5L 24V SOHC i-VTEC V6 -inc: direct injection and idle stop

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Cross Traffic Monitor
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Tires: P245/60R18
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
GVWR: 2 450 kgs (5 401 lbs)

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Honda Passport