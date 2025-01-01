Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Santa Cruz delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BLUE STONE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters.* This Hyundai Santa Cruz Features the Following Options *Tires: 245/50R20, Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster, Side Steps, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25 wide high resolution touchscreen display, onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE), 8 speakers, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity and BlueLink connected vehicle system, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable drivers seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passengers seat, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection, Engine: 2.5L Turbo.* Visit Us Today *Youve earned this- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

65,380 KM

Details Description Features

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Watch This Vehicle
13062206

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz

Ultimate

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,380KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJEDAF8PH058565

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Stone
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,380 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Santa Cruz delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BLUE STONE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters.* This Hyundai Santa Cruz Features the Following Options *Tires: 245/50R20, Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster, Side Steps, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25" wide high resolution touchscreen display, onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE), 8 speakers, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity and BlueLink connected vehicle system, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection, Engine: 2.5L Turbo.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

side steps
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 245/50R20

Mechanical

67 L Fuel Tank
Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters
660.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Safety

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Interior

Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) w/stop-and-go capability

Additional Features

.
Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster
Bluelink Emergency Sos Capability
Engine: 2.5L Turbo
Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25" wide high resolution touchscreen display onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE) 8 speakers wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Bluetooth hands-free ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Chevrolet Blazer LT AWD 19,159 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla SE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Toyota Corolla SE 62,485 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 43,195 KM $31,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz