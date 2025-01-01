$35,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Ultimate
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Stone
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,380 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Hyundai Santa Cruz delivers a Intercooled Turbo Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. BLUE STONE, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, Transmission: 8-Speed DCT w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: drive mode select and paddle shifters.* This Hyundai Santa Cruz Features the Following Options *Tires: 245/50R20, Sliding Rear Window w/Defroster, Side Steps, Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Rear Auto-Leveling Suspension, Radio: Bose AM/FM/HD Radio/SiriusXM Premium Audio -inc: 10.25" wide high resolution touchscreen display, onboard navigation system w/traffic flow incident data via HD Radio (HERE), 8 speakers, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, USB connectivity and BlueLink connected vehicle system, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat w/2-way power lumbar support and 4-way manual adjustable front passenger's seat, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (fca) w/Pedestrian and Cyclist & Junction-Turning Detection, Engine: 2.5L Turbo.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636