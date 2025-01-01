Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, LX, CVT w/OD, 2.0 L/122

2023 Kia Forte

50,853 KM

Details Description

$21,595

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12111713

2023 Kia Forte

LX

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,853KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3KPF24AD1PE639597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450008
  • Mileage 50,853 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, LX, CVT w/OD, 2.0 L/122

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Kia Forte LX for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Kia Forte LX 50,853 KM $21,595 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 GT w/Turbo 74,708 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Nissan Pathfinder SV 73,911 KM $37,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,595

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2023 Kia Forte