$31,595+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage
Hybrid SX | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats
2023 Kia Sportage
Hybrid SX | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451534
- Mileage 129,636 KM
Vehicle Description
This Kia Sportage Hybrid has a strong Turbo Gas/Electric 4cyk 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats.*This Kia Sportage Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic includes: shift-by-wire and drive mode select, Tires: 235/60R18, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G), Remote Releases includes: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access, Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Kia Sportage Hybrid!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
905-772-3636