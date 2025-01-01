Menu
This Kia Sportage Hybrid has a strong Turbo Gas/Electric 4cyk 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Drivers Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats. Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic includes: shift-by-wire and drive mode select, Tires: 235/60R18, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G), Remote Releases includes: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access, Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera.

2023 Kia Sportage

129,636 KM

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid SX | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats

13200500

2023 Kia Sportage

Hybrid SX | Remote Start | Leather Seats | AC Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$31,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
129,636KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDPXCAG4P7014038

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451534
  • Mileage 129,636 KM

Vehicle Description

This Kia Sportage Hybrid has a strong Turbo Gas/Electric 4cyk 1.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Power Passenger Seat, Power Hatch, Power Driver's Seat, Panoramic Roof, Leather Seats.*This Kia Sportage Hybrid Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Departure, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats - Front, Factory Remote Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise, AC Seats - Front, 360(0) camera, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic includes: shift-by-wire and drive mode select, Tires: 235/60R18, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go (SCC w/S&G), Remote Releases includes: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access, Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Kia Sportage Hybrid!

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Power Liftgate Proximity Cargo Access
Smart Cruise Control with stop & go (SCC w/S&G)

Convenience

Factory remote start

Mechanical

Hybrid Electric Motor
52 L Fuel Tank
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Axle ratio: 3.32
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: shift-by-wire and drive mode select
Engine: 1.6L Turbo GDI 4-Cylinder DOHC CVVT -inc: idle stop and go

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass
Tires: 235/60R18

Safety

Rear View Monitor with Parking Guidance Back-Up Camera
Highway Driving Assist (HDA)
Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA)
Parking-Automatic-Remote System
Forward Collison-Avoidance Assist (FCA-Cyc/Ped/Junction Turning)

Additional Features

Power Hatch
Blind Spot Monitoring
ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
360° camera
Heated seats - Front
Lane Keeping Assist System (lkas) w/Lane Following Assist (lfa) Lane Departure Warning
Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start And Smart Device Proximity Key
Parking Collision Avoidance-Assist - Reverse Front And Rear Parking Sensors Remote Automatic Parking
AC Seats - Front
Navigation (integrated)
GVWR: 2 245 kgs

