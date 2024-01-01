Menu
Account
Sign In
PRO-4X 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231

2023 Nissan Frontier

27,635 KM

Details Description Features

$45,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Nissan Frontier

Pro-4X

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
27,635KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N6ED1EK0PN615023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 442061
  • Mileage 27,635 KM

Vehicle Description

PRO-4X 4x4, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.8 L/231

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Bed Liner
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
Rear Collision Mitigation
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring
Aerial View Display System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 50,585 KM $33,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Accent GL for sale in Cayuga, ON
2016 Hyundai Accent GL 93,854 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 89,119 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$45,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

Contact Seller
2023 Nissan Frontier