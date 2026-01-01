$20,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR
2023 Nissan Kicks
SR
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 465003
- Mileage 53,561 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable).*This Nissan Kicks Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tires: 205/55R17, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches, 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat, GVWR: 1,660 kgs, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Kicks today!
Vehicle Features
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636