2023 Nissan Kicks

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17 Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable).*This Nissan Kicks Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tires: 205/55R17, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8 colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches, 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable drivers and passengers seat, GVWR: 1,660 kgs, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder.

53,561 KM

SR

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
53,561KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5DV3PL496715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 465003
  • Mileage 53,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Nissan Kicks boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.6 L/98 engine powering this Variable transmission. Wheels: 17" Alloy, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable).*This Nissan Kicks Comes Equipped with These Options *Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Tires: 205/55R17, Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers, 8" colour touchscreen, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, streaming audio via Bluetooth, Siri Eyes Free, audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches, 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanConnect including Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM Radio w/advanced audio features and heads-free text messaging assistant, Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning, Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat, GVWR: 1,660 kgs, Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 can get you a reliable Kicks today!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic Air Conditioning
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's and passenger's seat

Trim

Sport Cloth Seat Trim

Mechanical

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
41 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT (Continuously Variable)
Engine: 1.6L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder

Exterior

Wheels: 17" Alloy
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: 205/55R17

Safety

Lane Departure Warning (LDW) Lane Departure Warning
Intelligent Emergency Braking (IEB)
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front

Additional Features

.
Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Traction Control System (TCS) ABS And Driveline Traction Control
Radio: Display Audio System -inc: 6 speakers 8" colour touchscreen Bluetooth hands-free phone system streaming audio via Bluetooth Siri Eyes Free audio and Bluetooth steering wheel switches 3 USB ports (2-centre console charge only) and NissanCon...
GVWR: 1 660 kgs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
