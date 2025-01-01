Menu
Account
Sign In
Small SUV 4WD, Highline AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.6L

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

112,530 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Highline

Watch This Vehicle
12451369

2023 Volkswagen Atlas

Cross Sport Highline

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 12451369
  2. 12451369
  3. 12451369
  4. 12451369
  5. 12451369
  6. 12451369
  7. 12451369
  8. 12451369
  9. 12451369
  10. 12451369
  11. 12451369
  12. 12451369
  13. 12451369
  14. 12451369
  15. 12451369
  16. 12451369
  17. 12451369
  18. 12451369
  19. 12451369
  20. 12451369
  21. 12451369
  22. 12451369
  23. 12451369
  24. 12451369
  25. 12451369
  26. 12451369
  27. 12451369
  28. 12451369
  29. 12451369
  30. 12451369
Contact Seller

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
112,530KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1V2SE2CA6PC206358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Titan Black w/Stripe
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,530 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Highline AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.6L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XSE 127,787 KM $42,495 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Chevrolet TrailBlazer LT 65,477 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan GT 131,293 KM $22,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$36,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Volkswagen Atlas