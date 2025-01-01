$27,995+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
11,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVGX7B27PM379105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 11,037 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, Trendline AWD, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
2023 Volkswagen Taos