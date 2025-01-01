Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Trendline AWD, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

2023 Volkswagen Taos

11,037 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing
2023 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline

12857105

2023 Volkswagen Taos

Trendline

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
11,037KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VVGX7B27PM379105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 11,037 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Trendline AWD, 7-Speed Auto-Shift Manual w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2023 Volkswagen Taos