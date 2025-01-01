2024 Cadillac XT5

Menu
Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
17,541KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYKNBR40RZ727041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451529
  • Mileage 17,541 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Cadillac XT5 delivers a Turbocharged Gas I4 2.0L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 2.0L TURBO, 4-CYLINDER, SIDI with Automatic Stop/Start (235 hp [175 kW] @ 5000 rpm, 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic, Traction control, full-range, powertrain and brake modulated.*This Cadillac XT5 Comes Equipped with These Options *Tires, P235/65R18, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, SiriusXM with 360L Trial Subscription. SiriusXM with 360L transforms your customers' ride with our most extensive and personalized radio experience on the road. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection is enabled in the vehicle. Content varies by SiriusXM subscription plan. Features and display may vary by vehicle. All SiriusXM services require a subscription, sold separately by SiriusXM after the trial period. Your SiriusXM service will automatically stop at the end of your trial unless you decide to subscribe. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will continue for an indeterminate term and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at the then-current rates unless and until you cancel. Taxes apply. Please see the SiriusXM Customer Agreement at siriusxm.ca/terms for complete terms and how to cancel, which includes calling SiriusXM at 1-888-539-7474. All rates, content, and programming are subject to change. SiriusXM uses personal information in accordance with SiriusXM Privacy Policy, available at siriusxm.ca/privacy. SiriusXM Canada Inc. "SiriusXM", the SiriusXM logo, channel names and logos are trademarks of Sirius XM Radio Inc. and are used under license.), Seats, front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster, Seat, second row, 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release (Deleted when (B9Q) Coachbuilder Funeral Hearse is ordered.), Seat trim, Inteluxe seating surfaces, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators, Liftgate, rear power with programmable memory height, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Gauge cluster, dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information.* Stop By Today *Live a little- stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front and Rear Park Assist
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Mechanical

All-wheel drive with driver mode select

Additional Features

.
TRANSMISSION 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC
Tires P235/65R18
Traction control full-range powertrain and brake modulated
Liftgate rear power with programmable memory height
Audio system feature Bose premium 8-speaker system
Seats front bucket includes 8-way power driver seat adjuster
Climate control dual-zone automatic with individual climate settings for driver and front passenger
Cadillac user experience AM/FM stereo with 8" diagonal colour information display 4 USBs 2 auxiliary power outlets personalized profiles for each driver's settings Natural Voice Recognition Phone Integration for Wireless Apple CarPlay/Wireless An...
Gauge cluster dual Driver Information Centre display includes driver personalization warning messages and vehicle information
SiriusXM with 360L Trial Subscription. SiriusXM with 360L transforms your customers' ride with our most extensive and personalized radio experience on the road. (Certain features and/or content may not be available unless an active data connection is e...
3 years of OnStar & Connected Services Plan. Includes access to OnStar Safety & Security Services and Connected Services. For eligible retail customers this includes the OnStar Guardian app Remote Access through the myCadillac mobile app and a 72 GB/...
Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-colour manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators
Seat second row 60/40 sliding and reclining with cargo area fold-down release (Deleted when (B9Q) Coachbuilder Funeral Hearse is ordered.)
Seat trim Inteluxe seating surfaces

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

