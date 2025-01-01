2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

BUMPER REAR CHROME

WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM

BUMPER FRONT CHROME

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE

Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4" diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple...

Suspension Package Standard

Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)

GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)

LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Standard on 1LT. Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Steering wheel heated (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)

Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-be...