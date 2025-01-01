Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-bench seats.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear axle, 3.42 ratio, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.), Forward Collision Alert, Chevy Safety Assist includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (TQ5) IntelliBeam, Bumper, rear chrome.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

32,611 KM

Details Description Features

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Watch This Vehicle
13178249

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$48,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,611KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2GCUDDED9R1215449

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 451507
  • Mileage 32,611 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-bench seats.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear axle, 3.42 ratio, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.), Forward Collision Alert, Chevy Safety Assist includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (TQ5) IntelliBeam, Bumper, rear chrome.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!

Vehicle Features

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning
Hitch Guidance dynamic single line to aid in trailer alignment for hitching (Deleted when (RG5) (Z82) Fleet LT Trailering Package Delete is ordered.)

Mechanical

Automatic Stop/Start

Additional Features

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
BUMPER REAR CHROME
WHEELS 17" X 8" (43.2 CM X 20.3 CM) BRIGHT SILVER PAINTED ALUMINUM
BUMPER FRONT CHROME
MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE
Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
Audio system Chevrolet Infotainment 3 Premium system with Google built-in 13.4" diagonal HD colour touchscreen includes multi-touch display AM/FM stereo Bluetooth streaming audio for music and most phones; featuring wireless Android Auto and Apple...
Suspension Package Standard
Transfer case single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only)
GVWR 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.)
LED Cargo Area Lighting located in pickup bed activated with switch on centre switch bank or key fob (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Seat adjuster driver 10-way power including lumbar (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Seating heated driver and front outboard passenger (Standard on 1LT. Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Steering wheel heated (Deleted when (RG4) Fleet LT Base Content Package Delete is ordered.)
Transmission 8-speed automatic electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-be...
Chevy Safety Assist includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning (UE4) Following Distance Indicator (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (TQ5) IntelliBeam

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota Venza LIMITED AWD 17,596 KM $51,595 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Cadillac XT5 AWD Luxury for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Cadillac XT5 AWD Luxury 17,541 KM $44,995 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2017 Honda CR-V EX-L AWD 132,211 KM $21,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$48,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500