2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Stock # 451507
- Mileage 32,611 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 delivers a Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm); featuring available Dynamic Fuel Management that enables the engine to operate in 17 different patterns between 2 and 8 cylinders, depending on demand, to optimize power delivery and efficiency, Wireless Phone Projection for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Wheels, 17" x 8" (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Bright Silver painted aluminum.* This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Features the Following Options *Transmission, 8-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking (Included and only available with (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine. Requires (AZ3) front 40/20/40 split-bench seats.), Transfer case, single speed electronic Autotrac with push button control (4WD models only), Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Rear axle, 3.42 ratio, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, GVWR, 7000 lbs. (3175 kg) (Requires Crew Cab or Double Cab 4WD model and (L3B) 2.7L TurboMax engine.), Forward Collision Alert, Chevy Safety Assist includes (UHY) Automatic Emergency Braking, (UKJ) Front Pedestrian Braking, (UHX) Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, (UE4) Following Distance Indicator, (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (TQ5) IntelliBeam, Bumper, rear chrome.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Chevrolet Silverado 1500!
Vehicle Features
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
