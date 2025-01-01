Menu
Account
Sign In
Tried-and-true, this certified Used 2024 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Dodge Durango has the following options: WHEELS: 20 X 8 BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM, TRIPLE NICKEL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BG GT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, GPS Navigation, LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/Turn Signal, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Trailer Brake Control, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Second-Row Heated Seats, Black Roof Rails, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Blind Spot w/Trailer Detection, Floor Console w/Leather Armrest, 10.1 Touchscreen Display, Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power 8-Way Adjusta, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging, Wheels: 20 x 8 Black Noise Aluminum, Performance Hood, Tires: 265/50R20, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Black Roof Rails, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Badges, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Dodge Durango.Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Dodge Durango!

2024 Dodge Durango

39,768 KM

Details Description Features

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13073170

2024 Dodge Durango

GT PLUS AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13073170
  2. 13073170
  3. 13073170
  4. 13073170
  5. 13073170
  6. 13073170
  7. 13073170
  8. 13073170
  9. 13073170
  10. 13073170
  11. 13073170
  12. 13073170
  13. 13073170
  14. 13073170
  15. 13073170
  16. 13073170
  17. 13073170
  18. 13073170
  19. 13073170
  20. 13073170
  21. 13073170
  22. 13073170
  23. 13073170
  24. 13073170
  25. 13073170
  26. 13073170
  27. 13073170
  28. 13073170
  29. 13073170
  30. 13073170
Contact Seller

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,768KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4RDJDG4RC133154

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 39,768 KM

Vehicle Description

Tried-and-true, this certified Used 2024 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Dodge Durango has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM, TRIPLE NICKEL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BG GT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, GPS Navigation, LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/Turn Signal, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Trailer Brake Control, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Second-Row Heated Seats, Black Roof Rails, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Blind Spot w/Trailer Detection, Floor Console w/Leather Armrest, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power 8-Way Adjusta, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Performance Hood, Tires: 265/50R20, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Black Roof Rails, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Badges, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Dodge Durango.Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Dodge Durango!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Parkview Back-Up Camera
Rear Cross Path Detection
Parksense Rear Parking Sensors

Exterior

Gloss Black Exterior Mirrors
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Body-Coloured Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Interior

Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Sport Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Google Android Auto
Passenger Seat -inc: Fold Flat
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Tumble Forward Rear Seat
Red Accent Stitching
Hands-Free Phone Communication

Mechanical

93.1 L Fuel Tank
Full-Time All-Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Apple CarPlay Capable

Additional Features

Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front 2 Power and Adjustable Head Restraints

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Hyundai Santa Cruz Ultimate 65,380 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD for sale in Cayuga, ON
2023 Buick Envision Essence AWD 34,945 KM $34,595 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Chevrolet Equinox RS 33,816 KM $33,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Dodge Durango