$53,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Dodge Durango
GT PLUS AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Triple Nickel
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 39,768 KM
Vehicle Description
Tried-and-true, this certified Used 2024 Dodge Durango GT Plus AWD lets you cart everyone and everything you need in one vehicle. This Dodge Durango has the following options: WHEELS: 20" X 8" BLACK NOISE ALUMINUM, TRIPLE NICKEL, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: 265/50R20 PERFORMANCE AS, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2BG GT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, Rear Load-Levelling Suspension, 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, For Details Visit DriveUconnect.ca, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Power 4-Way Driver & Passenger Lumbar Adjust, GPS Navigation, LED Auxiliary Low Beam w/Turn Signal, Power Sunroof, Auto-Dimming Exterior Driver Mirror, Dual Remote USB Charging Ports, Trailer Brake Control, Global Telematics Box Module (TBM), Connected Travel & Traffic Services, Second-Row Heated Seats, Black Roof Rails, Class IV Hitch Receiver, Blind Spot w/Trailer Detection, Floor Console w/Leather Armrest, 10.1" Touchscreen Display, Power Multi-Function Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Disassociated Touchscreen Display, HD Radio, 180-Amp Alternator, Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling, Exterior Mirrors w/Turn Signals, Power 8-Way Adjusta, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS (STD), BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black GT Badging, Wheels: 20" x 8" Black Noise Aluminum, Performance Hood, Tires: 265/50R20, Integrated Roof Rail Crossbars, Satin Black Dodge Tail Lamp Badge, Black Roof Rails, Pirelli Brand Tires, Gloss Black Badges, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning, and Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. Transport everyone in the comfort of every amenity in this sturdy and worry-free Dodge Durango.Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Dodge Durango!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
