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2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT 2WD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
74,323KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RC1ZG5RR109187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Interior Colour Black w/Alloy & Black St
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 74,323 KM
Vehicle Description
The used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD is built for busy family life and daily comfort. This minivan comes finished in White with a Black interior, four doors, and a smooth automatic transmission. Its 3.6-litre gas engine delivers trusted Chrysler performance, while 74,323 km show it has been driven and enjoyed.
At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD offers practical features that matter every day. Powered doors, a power liftgate, heated front seats, remote starter, and smartphone integration help make each trip easier. It is a smart choice for drivers who want flexibility, comfort, and useful technology.
FEATURES OF THE Grand Caravan SXT 2WD
3.6-litre V6 power for family travel
Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
Power sliding doors add easy access
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse visibility
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control adds confidence in turns
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
The used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD is equipped with key safety features designed for everyday peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and a backup camera all work together to support safer driving in town and on the highway.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers solid power
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and easily
Front-wheel drive supports steady road manners
Cruise control helps on longer trips
This used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD balances strong V6 power with smooth operation. The 3.6-litre engine is well known for dependable response, making merging, passing, and carrying passengers feel easy. Front-wheel drive and power steering help give this minivan composed handling in changing road conditions.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control aids cabin comfort
Rear air conditioning helps all passengers
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD is set up for comfort in every row. Front air conditioning, rear climate control, dual-zone climate control, and rear air conditioning help keep the cabin pleasant. A power driver's seat with lumbar support, push button start, and power windows add convenience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite mobile apps
Android Auto supports easy phone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
The used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD keeps you connected with practical in-cabin tech. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to access maps, music, and messages. Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, and steering wheel audio controls help keep entertainment and communication simple while driving.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Minivan design supports flexible family hauling
Rear cargo area suits daily errands
Wide access helps bulky item loading
Cargo flexibility is a big reason drivers choose the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD. The minivan layout offers the space needed for groceries, sports gear, travel bags, and family supplies. Powered doors and the power liftgate also make loading and passenger access easier in tight parking spaces.
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth V6 power for highway driving
Easy entry from power sliding doors
Useful family-friendly cargo versatility
Simple smartphone connectivity for daily use
Owners often appreciate how the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD combines comfort, useful power, and practical family features. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, tinted windows, automatic headlights, and a rear spoiler round out a minivan that feels ready for commuting, errands, school runs, and weekend travel.
This 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD's VIN is: 2C4RC1ZG5RR109187. Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460709.html
At Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD offers practical features that matter every day. Powered doors, a power liftgate, heated front seats, remote starter, and smartphone integration help make each trip easier. It is a smart choice for drivers who want flexibility, comfort, and useful technology.
FEATURES OF THE Grand Caravan SXT 2WD
3.6-litre V6 power for family travel
Automatic transmission for smooth daily driving
Power sliding doors add easy access
Power liftgate helps with cargo loading
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reverse visibility
Anti-lock brakes support controlled stopping
Stability control adds confidence in turns
Multiple airbags help protect occupants
The used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD is equipped with key safety features designed for everyday peace of mind. Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, child safety locks, tire pressure monitoring, and a backup camera all work together to support safer driving in town and on the highway.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
3.6-litre gas engine delivers solid power
Automatic transmission shifts smoothly and easily
Front-wheel drive supports steady road manners
Cruise control helps on longer trips
This used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD balances strong V6 power with smooth operation. The 3.6-litre engine is well known for dependable response, making merging, passing, and carrying passengers feel easy. Front-wheel drive and power steering help give this minivan composed handling in changing road conditions.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control aids cabin comfort
Rear air conditioning helps all passengers
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
Inside, the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD is set up for comfort in every row. Front air conditioning, rear climate control, dual-zone climate control, and rear air conditioning help keep the cabin pleasant. A power driver's seat with lumbar support, push button start, and power windows add convenience.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects favourite mobile apps
Android Auto supports easy phone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free calling
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
The used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD keeps you connected with practical in-cabin tech. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto make it easy to access maps, music, and messages. Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, and steering wheel audio controls help keep entertainment and communication simple while driving.
CARGO SPACE
Power liftgate makes loading more convenient
Minivan design supports flexible family hauling
Rear cargo area suits daily errands
Wide access helps bulky item loading
Cargo flexibility is a big reason drivers choose the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD. The minivan layout offers the space needed for groceries, sports gear, travel bags, and family supplies. Powered doors and the power liftgate also make loading and passenger access easier in tight parking spaces.
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth V6 power for highway driving
Easy entry from power sliding doors
Useful family-friendly cargo versatility
Simple smartphone connectivity for daily use
Owners often appreciate how the used 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD combines comfort, useful power, and practical family features. Heated mirrors, electric mirrors, tinted windows, automatic headlights, and a rear spoiler round out a minivan that feels ready for commuting, errands, school runs, and weekend travel.
This 2024 Chrysler Grand Caravan SXT 2WD's VIN is: 2C4RC1ZG5RR109187. Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460709.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Powered Doors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$33,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Dodge Grand Caravan