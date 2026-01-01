Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg).* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Tires, P225/65R17, Recovery hooks, front provisions, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface, Automatic Stop/Start.* Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

2024 GMC Terrain

79,235 KM

Details Description Features

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13491275

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
79,235KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALTEG3RL229215

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 460026
  • Mileage 79,235 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This GMC Terrain boasts a Turbocharged Gas I4 1.5L/-TBD- engine powering this Automatic transmission. ENGINE, 1.5L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER, SIDI, VVT (175 hp [131.3 kW] @ 5800 rpm, 203 lb-ft of torque [275.0 N-m] @ 2000 - 4000 rpm) (STD), Transmission, 9-speed automatic 9T45, electronically-controlled with overdrive, Trailering provisions, 1500 lbs. (680 kg).* This GMC Terrain Features the Following Options *Tires, P225/65R17, Recovery hooks, front provisions, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Alert, Electronic Precision Shift, button and trigger based transmission interface, Automatic Stop/Start.* Stop By Today *Stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Driver's Seat

Convenience

Factory remote start

Safety

Forward collision alert
Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Mechanical

Automatic Stop/Start

Additional Features

ADAPTIVE CRUISE
Lane Departure
Heated seats - Front
Electronic Precision Shift button and trigger based transmission interface
Trailering provisions 1500 lbs. (680 kg)
Recovery hooks front provisions
Transmission 9-speed automatic 9T45 electronically-controlled with overdrive
Tires P225/65R17
Display 4.2" diagonal multi-colour driver information screen (When (Y29) Infotainment Package I is ordered includes enhanced capability with audio phone and navigation.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2022 GMC Acadia SLT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 GMC Acadia SLT 33,500 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-5 GT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Mazda CX-5 GT 36,279 KM $34,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation 2.0T for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 GMC Terrain SLE Elevation 2.0T 126,295 KM $17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 GMC Terrain