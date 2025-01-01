$51,595+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Odyssey
Touring
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$51,595
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 8
- Stock # 451535
- Mileage 29,631 KM
Vehicle Description
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Machined-Finished Aluminum-Alloy -inc: shark grey insert, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters.* This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Tires: P235/55R19, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 11 speakers including subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Navigation, HondaLink, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, How Much Farther? app, CabinControl app, USB device connector, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), SiriusXM (includes a no-charge trial of 3 months), Wi-Fi tethering, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, steering wheel-mounted audio, telephone, and multi-information display controls SiriusXM only available in certain areas., Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Leather Seat Trim w/Piping, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda Odyssey come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
+ taxes & licensing>
905-772-3636