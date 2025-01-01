Menu
Account
Sign In
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19 Machined-Finished Aluminum-Alloy -inc: shark grey insert, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters.* This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Tires: P235/55R19, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 11 speakers including subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Navigation, HondaLink, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, How Much Farther? app, CabinControl app, USB device connector, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), SiriusXM (includes a no-charge trial of 3 months), Wi-Fi tethering, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, steering wheel-mounted audio, telephone, and multi-information display controls SiriusXM only available in certain areas., Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Leather Seat Trim w/Piping, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: drivers seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passengers seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda Odyssey come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

2024 Honda Odyssey

29,631 KM

Details Description Features

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
13178240

2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Contact Seller

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
29,631KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H87RB500831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Stock # 451535
  • Mileage 29,631 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Honda Odyssey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/212 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 19" Machined-Finished Aluminum-Alloy -inc: shark grey insert, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters.* This Honda Odyssey Features the Following Options *Tires: P235/55R19, Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media, Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability, 11 speakers including subwoofer, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Navigation, HondaLink, AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot, How Much Farther? app, CabinControl app, USB device connector, speed-sensitive volume control (SVC), SiriusXM (includes a no-charge trial of 3 months), Wi-Fi tethering, HandsFreeLink-bilingual Bluetooth wireless mobile phone interface, steering wheel-mounted audio, telephone, and multi-information display controls SiriusXM only available in certain areas., Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Power Sliding Rear Doors, Leather Seat Trim w/Piping, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning, HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda Odyssey come see us at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0. Just minutes away!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat 12-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support and seat memory and passenger's seat 8-way power adjustment w/4-way power lumbar support

Mechanical

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
73.8 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 10-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control and paddle shifters
Engine: 3.5L 24-Valve Direct Injection SOHC i-VTEC V6

Exterior

Power Sliding Rear Doors
Tires: P235/55R19
Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 19" Machined-Finished Aluminum-Alloy -inc: shark grey insert

Safety

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS) + FCW
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
HondaLink Emergency Sos Capability

Media / Nav / Comm

Rear Entertainment System w/Blu-Ray And Digital Media

Additional Features

Leather seat trim w/piping
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Keeping Assist
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS) Lane Departure Warning
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
GVWR: 2 730 kgs
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access Keyfob Window Activation Keyfob Sunroof/Convertible Roof Activation and Keyfob Remote Start
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Conversation Mirror 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Radio: 550-Watt AM/FM/HD Premium Audio System -inc: MP3/Windows Media Audio playback capability 11 speakers including subwoofer Bluetooth streaming audio Apple CarPlay/Android Auto Navigation HondaLink AT&T Wi-Fi hotspot How Much Farther? app C...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 32,611 KM $48,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Nissan Qashqai S for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Nissan Qashqai S 41,001 KM $20,495 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Toyota RAV4 LE 38,471 KM $33,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Honda Odyssey