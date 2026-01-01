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Minivans 2WD, Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.5 L - V6

2024 Honda Odyssey

14,318 KM

Details Description Features

$52,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
14026638

2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14026638
  2. 14026638
  3. 14026638
  4. 14026638
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$52,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
14,318KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNRL6H85RB503436

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 14,318 KM

Vehicle Description

Minivans 2WD, Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering, 10-Speed Automatic w/OD, 3.5 L - V6

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Ventilated Front Seats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Rear Audio Controls
Rear DVD Entertainment System
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Retractable mirrors
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags
Powered Doors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Honda Odyssey Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Honda Odyssey Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering 14,318 KM $52,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$52,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Honda Odyssey