$34,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai KONA
N Line Ultimate
2024 Hyundai KONA
N Line Ultimate
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,716KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HECA35RU155773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ecotronic Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 14,716 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, N Line Ultimate AWD, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Turbo Gas 4cyl 1.6L
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2022 GMC Terrain SLE 135,179 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Malibu 1LT 84,180 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
2023 Volkswagen Taos Trendline 11,037 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Hyundai KONA