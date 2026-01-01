$33,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
PREFERRED AWD
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz
PREFERRED AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
65,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJCDDF5RH107757
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Atlas White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 65,605 KM
Vehicle Description
Meet the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD, a smart choice for drivers in Cayuga who want truck utility without giving up everyday comfort. Finished in White with a Black interior, this used 4-door truck has 65,605 km and a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. With a 2.5 L gas engine, it's ready for commutes, weekend projects, and road trips alike.
At Haldimand Motors Ltd., we like vehicles that fit real life. The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD delivers practical features you will use every day, plus helpful tech that keeps you connected and confident. It also brings real capability, with a towing capacity of 2,268 kg for small trailers and recreational gear.
TRUCK FEATURES
2,268 kg towing capacity for weekend gear
Rear trunk access for easy loading
Spare tire included for added confidence
Tinted windows for added cabin comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps maintain steering
Stability control supports confident handling
Blind spot monitor for safer lane changes
Lane departure warning helps keep course
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.5 L gas engine for daily driving
8-speed automatic for smooth shifting
Dual shift mode for added control
Power steering for easy low-speed turns
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control for balanced comfort
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Heated steering wheel for winter drives
Remote starter helps pre-condition cabin
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps plan every route
Apple CarPlay for familiar app access
Android Auto for easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration for hands-free calling
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access adds everyday practicality
Luggage cover helps keep items hidden
Four doors make loading easier
Power windows for quick ventilation
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing
Confident visibility with backup camera
Helpful driver assists for daily commuting
Comfortable ride for longer drives
This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD's VIN is: 5NTJCDDF5RH107757.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460138.html
At Haldimand Motors Ltd., we like vehicles that fit real life. The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD delivers practical features you will use every day, plus helpful tech that keeps you connected and confident. It also brings real capability, with a towing capacity of 2,268 kg for small trailers and recreational gear.
TRUCK FEATURES
2,268 kg towing capacity for weekend gear
Rear trunk access for easy loading
Spare tire included for added confidence
Tinted windows for added cabin comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps maintain steering
Stability control supports confident handling
Blind spot monitor for safer lane changes
Lane departure warning helps keep course
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.5 L gas engine for daily driving
8-speed automatic for smooth shifting
Dual shift mode for added control
Power steering for easy low-speed turns
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control for balanced comfort
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Heated steering wheel for winter drives
Remote starter helps pre-condition cabin
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps plan every route
Apple CarPlay for familiar app access
Android Auto for easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration for hands-free calling
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access adds everyday practicality
Luggage cover helps keep items hidden
Four doors make loading easier
Power windows for quick ventilation
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing
Confident visibility with backup camera
Helpful driver assists for daily commuting
Comfortable ride for longer drives
This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD's VIN is: 5NTJCDDF5RH107757.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460138.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Luggage cover
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2018 Subaru Outback 2.5i Limited | Leather Seats | Navigation | Sunroof 133,000 KM $19,495 + tax & lic
2024 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 | No Accidents | Heated Steering 23,000 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Frontier SL Crew Cab 6' 4x4 | One Owner | Leather Seats | Heated Steering 13,872 KM $46,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$33,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz