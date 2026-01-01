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Meet the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD, a smart choice for drivers in Cayuga who want truck utility without giving up everyday comfort. Finished in White with a Black interior, this used 4-door truck has 65,605 km and a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. With a 2.5 L gas engine, its ready for commutes, weekend projects, and road trips alike.<br /><br />At Haldimand Motors Ltd., we like vehicles that fit real life. The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD delivers practical features you will use every day, plus helpful tech that keeps you connected and confident. It also brings real capability, with a towing capacity of 2,268 kg for small trailers and recreational gear.<br /><br />TRUCK FEATURES <br /> 2,268 kg towing capacity for weekend gear <br /> Rear trunk access for easy loading <br /> Spare tire included for added confidence <br /> Tinted windows for added cabin comfort <br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES <br /> Anti-lock braking system helps maintain steering <br /> Stability control supports confident handling <br /> Blind spot monitor for safer lane changes <br /> Lane departure warning helps keep course <br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY <br /> 2.5 L gas engine for daily driving <br /> 8-speed automatic for smooth shifting <br /> Dual shift mode for added control <br /> Power steering for easy low-speed turns <br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE <br /> Dual-zone climate control for balanced comfort <br /> Heated front seats for cold mornings <br /> Heated steering wheel for winter drives <br /> Remote starter helps pre-condition cabin <br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY <br /> Navigation system helps plan every route <br /> Apple CarPlay for familiar app access <br /> Android Auto for easy smartphone integration <br /> Bluetooth integration for hands-free calling <br /><br />CARGO SPACE <br /> Rear trunk access adds everyday practicality <br /> Luggage cover helps keep items hidden <br /> Four doors make loading easier <br /> Power windows for quick ventilation <br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE <br /> Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing <br /> Confident visibility with backup camera <br /> Helpful driver assists for daily commuting <br /> Comfortable ride for longer drives <br /><br />This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWDs VIN is: 5NTJCDDF5RH107757.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460138.html

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

65,605 KM

Details Description Features

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
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2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098498

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

PREFERRED AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

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Contact Seller

$33,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
65,605KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NTJCDDF5RH107757

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Atlas White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,605 KM

Vehicle Description

Meet the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD, a smart choice for drivers in Cayuga who want truck utility without giving up everyday comfort. Finished in White with a Black interior, this used 4-door truck has 65,605 km and a smooth 8-speed automatic transmission. With a 2.5 L gas engine, it's ready for commutes, weekend projects, and road trips alike.

At Haldimand Motors Ltd., we like vehicles that fit real life. The 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD delivers practical features you will use every day, plus helpful tech that keeps you connected and confident. It also brings real capability, with a towing capacity of 2,268 kg for small trailers and recreational gear.

TRUCK FEATURES
2,268 kg towing capacity for weekend gear
Rear trunk access for easy loading
Spare tire included for added confidence
Tinted windows for added cabin comfort

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Anti-lock braking system helps maintain steering
Stability control supports confident handling
Blind spot monitor for safer lane changes
Lane departure warning helps keep course

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.5 L gas engine for daily driving
8-speed automatic for smooth shifting
Dual shift mode for added control
Power steering for easy low-speed turns

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Dual-zone climate control for balanced comfort
Heated front seats for cold mornings
Heated steering wheel for winter drives
Remote starter helps pre-condition cabin

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Navigation system helps plan every route
Apple CarPlay for familiar app access
Android Auto for easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration for hands-free calling

CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access adds everyday practicality
Luggage cover helps keep items hidden
Four doors make loading easier
Power windows for quick ventilation

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone pairing
Confident visibility with backup camera
Helpful driver assists for daily commuting
Comfortable ride for longer drives

This 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz Preferred AWD's VIN is: 5NTJCDDF5RH107757.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460138.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

tinted windows
Spare Tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Luggage cover
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$33,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz