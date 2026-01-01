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Sport S 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, 2.0 L - I4

2024 Jeep Wrangler

20,953 KM

Details Description Features

$48,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14026641

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Sport S 4x4

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14026641
  2. 14026641
  3. 14026641
  4. 14026641
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$48,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDN5RW164798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,953 KM

Vehicle Description

Sport S 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, 2.0 L - I4

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

CONVERTIBLE
Manual Transmission
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-3636

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$48,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Jeep Wrangler