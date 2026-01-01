$48,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4x4
2024 Jeep Wrangler
Sport S 4x4
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,953KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJXDN5RW164798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver Zynith
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,953 KM
Vehicle Description
Sport S 4x4, 6-Speed Manual w/OD, 2.0 L - I4
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
6-Speed Manual Transmission
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
CONVERTIBLE
Manual Transmission
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Head Side Airbags
Four-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS FWD | No Accidents 34,407 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2024 Jeep Wrangler Sport S 4x4 20,953 KM $48,495 + tax & lic
2024 Honda Odyssey Touring | Ventilated Seats | Leather Seats | Heated Steering 14,318 KM $52,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$48,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Jeep Wrangler