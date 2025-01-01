Menu
Small SUV 4WD, Platinum 4WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.5L

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

34,501 KM

Details Description

$53,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

12561545

2024 Nissan Pathfinder

Platinum

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
34,501KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3DF1RC200870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Chestnut
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 34,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Small SUV 4WD, Platinum 4WD, 9-Speed Automatic w/OD, Gas V-6 3.5L

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$53,995

+ taxes & licensing

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Nissan Pathfinder