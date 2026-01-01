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Midsize Cars, S Plus | Heated Steering, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.0 L - I4

2024 Nissan Sentra

45,862 KM

Details Description Features

$20,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Nissan Sentra

S Plus | Heated Steering

Watch This Vehicle
14026632

2024 Nissan Sentra

S Plus | Heated Steering

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14026632
  2. 14026632
  3. 14026632
  4. 14026632
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$20,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
45,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BVXRY370092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 45,862 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, S Plus | Heated Steering, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.0 L - I4

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Spare Tire

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX

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905-772-3636

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$20,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Nissan Sentra