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2024 Nissan Sentra
S Plus | Heated Steering
2024 Nissan Sentra
S Plus | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
45,862KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1AB8BVXRY370092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 45,862 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, S Plus | Heated Steering, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.0 L - I4
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Media / Nav / Comm
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$20,495
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Nissan Sentra