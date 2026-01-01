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2024 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
2024 Toyota Camry
HYBRID SE
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$34,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
62,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B21HK9RU021199
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,027 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
Experience smart, efficient driving in this used 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE, now available at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. This hybrid sedan blends sharp style, proven Toyota dependability, and excellent fuel-saving performance. With 62,027 km, a White exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a 2.5-litre hybrid engine paired with a CVT, it is built for daily comfort and confident travel.
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE stands out with sporty design details, smooth hybrid power delivery, and a well-equipped cabin. This accident-free hybrid gives you the benefit of lower fuel use without giving up comfort, space, or everyday convenience. It is a practical midsize sedan that feels refined on city streets and steady on the highway.
FEATURES OF THE Camry Hybrid SE
Sport-inspired exterior styling with rear spoiler
Hybrid efficiency with smooth CVT operation
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Sunroof adds light and open feel
HYBRID VEHICLE FEATURES
Hybrid system helps reduce fuel consumption
2.5-litre hybrid engine balances power efficiently
Smooth transitions between gas and electric
Quiet operation in many low-speed situations
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds daily support
Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness
Multiple airbags enhance occupant protection
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is equipped to help make every trip feel secure and easy. Features like Anti-Lock Braking System, Stability Control, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, passenger airbag sensor, and automatic door locks help support peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
Hybrid powertrain delivers smooth daily performance
Continuously Variable Transmission supports fuel savings
Front-wheel drive offers balanced road manners
Performance tires add responsive road feel
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is tuned for drivers who want efficiency with a more engaging character. Power steering, dual shift mode transmission, and a well-matched hybrid system help create a composed and easy drive. This hybrid sedan is ideal for commuting, errands, and longer trips across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Power driver seat adds easy adjustment
Push button start simplifies every departure
Inside, this 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the features drivers use most. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver's seat lumbar support, remote trunk release, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel all help make daily driving simple and comfortable.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls add convenience
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE also includes satellite radio, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlamps, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants. The layout is user-friendly and designed to help you stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.
CARGO SPACE
Spacious trunk suits daily cargo needs
Remote trunk release adds quick access
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the practicality many sedan buyers want. The trunk is well suited for groceries, travel bags, work gear, and everyday items. The cabin also gives passengers useful room, making this hybrid a smart choice for families, commuters, and drivers who value versatility.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Excellent fuel economy from hybrid system
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Quiet cabin with useful safety technology
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE delivers the efficiency advantages of a hybrid, the comfort expected from a midsize sedan, and the confidence of an accident-free history. For drivers in Cayuga looking for a stylish and well-equipped hybrid sedan, this Toyota is a strong choice that covers the essentials with real everyday value.
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE's VIN is: 4T1B21HK9RU021199.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460471.html
Experience smart, efficient driving in this used 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE, now available at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. This hybrid sedan blends sharp style, proven Toyota dependability, and excellent fuel-saving performance. With 62,027 km, a White exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a 2.5-litre hybrid engine paired with a CVT, it is built for daily comfort and confident travel.
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE stands out with sporty design details, smooth hybrid power delivery, and a well-equipped cabin. This accident-free hybrid gives you the benefit of lower fuel use without giving up comfort, space, or everyday convenience. It is a practical midsize sedan that feels refined on city streets and steady on the highway.
FEATURES OF THE Camry Hybrid SE
Sport-inspired exterior styling with rear spoiler
Hybrid efficiency with smooth CVT operation
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Sunroof adds light and open feel
HYBRID VEHICLE FEATURES
Hybrid system helps reduce fuel consumption
2.5-litre hybrid engine balances power efficiently
Smooth transitions between gas and electric
Quiet operation in many low-speed situations
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds daily support
Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness
Multiple airbags enhance occupant protection
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is equipped to help make every trip feel secure and easy. Features like Anti-Lock Braking System, Stability Control, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, passenger airbag sensor, and automatic door locks help support peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
Hybrid powertrain delivers smooth daily performance
Continuously Variable Transmission supports fuel savings
Front-wheel drive offers balanced road manners
Performance tires add responsive road feel
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is tuned for drivers who want efficiency with a more engaging character. Power steering, dual shift mode transmission, and a well-matched hybrid system help create a composed and easy drive. This hybrid sedan is ideal for commuting, errands, and longer trips across Ontario.
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Power driver seat adds easy adjustment
Push button start simplifies every departure
Inside, this 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the features drivers use most. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver's seat lumbar support, remote trunk release, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel all help make daily driving simple and comfortable.
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls add convenience
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE also includes satellite radio, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlamps, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants. The layout is user-friendly and designed to help you stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.
CARGO SPACE
Spacious trunk suits daily cargo needs
Remote trunk release adds quick access
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility
The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the practicality many sedan buyers want. The trunk is well suited for groceries, travel bags, work gear, and everyday items. The cabin also gives passengers useful room, making this hybrid a smart choice for families, commuters, and drivers who value versatility.
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Excellent fuel economy from hybrid system
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Quiet cabin with useful safety technology
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE delivers the efficiency advantages of a hybrid, the comfort expected from a midsize sedan, and the confidence of an accident-free history. For drivers in Cayuga looking for a stylish and well-equipped hybrid sedan, this Toyota is a strong choice that covers the essentials with real everyday value.
This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE's VIN is: 4T1B21HK9RU021199.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460471.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$34,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Toyota Camry