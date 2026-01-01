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// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br /><br />Experience smart, efficient driving in this used 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE, now available at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. This hybrid sedan blends sharp style, proven Toyota dependability, and excellent fuel-saving performance. With 62,027 km, a White exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a 2.5-litre hybrid engine paired with a CVT, it is built for daily comfort and confident travel.<br /><br />The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE stands out with sporty design details, smooth hybrid power delivery, and a well-equipped cabin. This accident-free hybrid gives you the benefit of lower fuel use without giving up comfort, space, or everyday convenience. It is a practical midsize sedan that feels refined on city streets and steady on the highway.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Camry Hybrid SE<br /><br /> Sport-inspired exterior styling with rear spoiler<br /> Hybrid efficiency with smooth CVT operation<br /> Heated steering wheel for cold mornings<br /> Sunroof adds light and open feel<br /><br />HYBRID VEHICLE FEATURES<br /><br /> Hybrid system helps reduce fuel consumption<br /> 2.5-litre hybrid engine balances power efficiently<br /> Smooth transitions between gas and electric<br /> Quiet operation in many low-speed situations<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /><br /> Backup camera helps with reversing confidence<br /> Lane departure warning adds daily support<br /> Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness<br /> Multiple airbags enhance occupant protection<br /><br />This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is equipped to help make every trip feel secure and easy. Features like Anti-Lock Braking System, Stability Control, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, passenger airbag sensor, and automatic door locks help support peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /><br /> Hybrid powertrain delivers smooth daily performance<br /> Continuously Variable Transmission supports fuel savings<br /> Front-wheel drive offers balanced road manners<br /> Performance tires add responsive road feel<br /><br />The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is tuned for drivers who want efficiency with a more engaging character. Power steering, dual shift mode transmission, and a well-matched hybrid system help create a composed and easy drive. This hybrid sedan is ideal for commuting, errands, and longer trips across Ontario.<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /><br /> Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort<br /> Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced<br /> Power driver seat adds easy adjustment<br /> Push button start simplifies every departure<br /><br />Inside, this 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the features drivers use most. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, drivers seat lumbar support, remote trunk release, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel all help make daily driving simple and comfortable.<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /><br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach<br /> Android Auto supports easy smartphone integration<br /> Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication<br /> Steering wheel audio controls add convenience<br /><br />This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE also includes satellite radio, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlamps, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants. The layout is user-friendly and designed to help you stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /><br /> Spacious trunk suits daily cargo needs<br /> Remote trunk release adds quick access<br /> Rear trunk access improves loading ease<br /> Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility<br /><br />The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the practicality many sedan buyers want. The trunk is well suited for groceries, travel bags, work gear, and everyday items. The cabin also gives passengers useful room, making this hybrid a smart choice for families, commuters, and drivers who value versatility.<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /><br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /><br /> Excellent fuel economy from hybrid system<br /> Comfortable ride for daily commuting<br /> Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity<br /> Quiet cabin with useful safety technology<br /><br />This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE delivers the efficiency advantages of a hybrid, the comfort expected from a midsize sedan, and the confidence of an accident-free history. For drivers in Cayuga looking for a stylish and well-equipped hybrid sedan, this Toyota is a strong choice that covers the essentials with real everyday value.<br /><br />This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SEs VIN is: 4T1B21HK9RU021199.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460471.html

2024 Toyota Camry

62,027 KM

Details Description Features

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

Watch This Vehicle
13982652

2024 Toyota Camry

HYBRID SE

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13982652
  2. 13982652
  3. 13982652
  4. 13982652
Contact Seller

$34,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
62,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4T1B21HK9RU021199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,027 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //

Experience smart, efficient driving in this used 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE, now available at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga. This hybrid sedan blends sharp style, proven Toyota dependability, and excellent fuel-saving performance. With 62,027 km, a White exterior, Black interior, four doors, and a 2.5-litre hybrid engine paired with a CVT, it is built for daily comfort and confident travel.

The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE stands out with sporty design details, smooth hybrid power delivery, and a well-equipped cabin. This accident-free hybrid gives you the benefit of lower fuel use without giving up comfort, space, or everyday convenience. It is a practical midsize sedan that feels refined on city streets and steady on the highway.

FEATURES OF THE Camry Hybrid SE

Sport-inspired exterior styling with rear spoiler
Hybrid efficiency with smooth CVT operation
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Sunroof adds light and open feel

HYBRID VEHICLE FEATURES

Hybrid system helps reduce fuel consumption
2.5-litre hybrid engine balances power efficiently
Smooth transitions between gas and electric
Quiet operation in many low-speed situations

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES

Backup camera helps with reversing confidence
Lane departure warning adds daily support
Blind spot monitor improves lane awareness
Multiple airbags enhance occupant protection

This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is equipped to help make every trip feel secure and easy. Features like Anti-Lock Braking System, Stability Control, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, passenger airbag sensor, and automatic door locks help support peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY

Hybrid powertrain delivers smooth daily performance
Continuously Variable Transmission supports fuel savings
Front-wheel drive offers balanced road manners
Performance tires add responsive road feel

The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE is tuned for drivers who want efficiency with a more engaging character. Power steering, dual shift mode transmission, and a well-matched hybrid system help create a composed and easy drive. This hybrid sedan is ideal for commuting, errands, and longer trips across Ontario.

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE

Heated front seats boost cold-weather comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Power driver seat adds easy adjustment
Push button start simplifies every departure

Inside, this 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the features drivers use most. Front air conditioning, automatic climate control, driver's seat lumbar support, remote trunk release, power windows, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and an adjustable steering wheel all help make daily driving simple and comfortable.

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY

Apple CarPlay keeps apps within reach
Android Auto supports easy smartphone integration
Bluetooth integration enables hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls add convenience

This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE also includes satellite radio, automatic headlights, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, LED headlamps, and illuminated vanity mirrors for both front occupants. The layout is user-friendly and designed to help you stay connected while keeping your focus on the road.

CARGO SPACE

Spacious trunk suits daily cargo needs
Remote trunk release adds quick access
Rear trunk access improves loading ease
Four-door layout supports passenger flexibility

The 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE offers the practicality many sedan buyers want. The trunk is well suited for groceries, travel bags, work gear, and everyday items. The cabin also gives passengers useful room, making this hybrid a smart choice for families, commuters, and drivers who value versatility.

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS

Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE

Excellent fuel economy from hybrid system
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Quiet cabin with useful safety technology

This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE delivers the efficiency advantages of a hybrid, the comfort expected from a midsize sedan, and the confidence of an accident-free history. For drivers in Cayuga looking for a stylish and well-equipped hybrid sedan, this Toyota is a strong choice that covers the essentials with real everyday value.

This 2024 Toyota Camry Hybrid SE's VIN is: 4T1B21HK9RU021199.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460471.html

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Glass Sunroof
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$34,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Toyota Camry