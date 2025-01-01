2024 Toyota RAV4

Menu
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+, Tires: P225/65R17.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: 8 Toyota Multimedia -inc: 6 speakers, SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Service Connect/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial), Drive Connect capable (subscription required), Remote Connect capable (paid subscription required; remote engine start and door lock/unlock not available), 5 USB charging ports, high-resolution touchscreen w/optically bonded glass, OTA Updates, personalized user profiles, dual Bluetooth pairing and Toyota assistant (on-board voice commands for controlling various vehicle functions), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, height and fore/aft, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature.

38,471 KM

Details Description Features

LE

13178243

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
38,471KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T3B1RFV7RC426078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451523
  • Mileage 38,471 KM

Vehicle Description

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota RAV4 delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic, Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+, Tires: P225/65R17.*This Toyota RAV4 Comes Equipped with These Options *Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Radio: 8" Toyota Multimedia -inc: 6 speakers, SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility, Service Connect/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial), Drive Connect capable (subscription required), Remote Connect capable (paid subscription required; remote engine start and door lock/unlock not available), 5 USB charging ports, high-resolution touchscreen w/optically bonded glass, OTA Updates, personalized user profiles, dual Bluetooth pairing and Toyota assistant (on-board voice commands for controlling various vehicle functions), Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline, height and fore/aft, Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
57 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Direct Shift 8-Speed Automatic
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i

Exterior

Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P225/65R17

Safety

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor w/Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front
Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 2.5+
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)

Interior

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Additional Features

.
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
Radio: 8" Toyota Multimedia -inc: 6 speakers SiriusXM w/3-month All-Access trial Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility Service Connect/Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial) Drive Connect capable (subscription required) Remote Connect capable...
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock Speed Compensated Volume Control Aux Audio Input Jack Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver seat manual adjustable recline/incline height and fore/aft

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
