$51,595+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
2024 Toyota Venza
LIMITED AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$51,595
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 451441
- Mileage 17,596 KM
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Venza delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Continuously Variable (eCVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), GVWR: 2,232 kg (4,920 lb), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Collision Mitigation-Front, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 55 L Fuel Tank.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Toyota Venza!
