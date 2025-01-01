Menu
Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Venza delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Continuously Variable (eCVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), GVWR: 2,232 kg (4,920 lb), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Collision Mitigation-Front, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 55 L Fuel Tank.

2024 Toyota Venza

17,596 KM

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

13173728

2024 Toyota Venza

LIMITED AWD

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

$51,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
17,596KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTEAAAAH1RJ181060

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 451441
  • Mileage 17,596 KM

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. This Toyota Venza delivers a Gas/Electric I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Variable transmission. Transmission: Continuously Variable (eCVT) -inc: Electronically controlled, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler, Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher.*This Toyota Venza Comes Equipped with These Options *Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist, Lane Departure Alert (LDA) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA), GVWR: 2,232 kg (4,920 lb), Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, Collision Mitigation-Front, Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel, 55 L Fuel Tank.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Haldimand Motors Ltd., 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON ON N0A 1E0 to claim your Toyota Venza!

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
55 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission: Continuously Variable (ECVT) -inc: Electronically Controlled
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: 2.5L 4-Cylinder DOHC Dual VVT-i -inc: hybrid synergy drive

Wheels: 19" Alloy
Fixed Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Tires: 225/55R19

Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) Blind Spot
(ICS) Intelligent Clearance Sonar Front And Rear Parking Sensors
Collision Mitigation-Front
Lane Change Assist (LCA)/Lane Tracing Assist (LTA)
Rear Cross Traffic Brake (RCTB)

Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Departure Alert (lda) w/Steering Assist Lane Keeping Assist
4-Way Power Passenger Seat -inc: Power Height Adjustment and Cushion Tilt
Radio: Toyota Multimedia w/12.3" Display -inc: Service Connect (up to 10-year trial) Safety Connect (up to 10-year trial) Remote Connect (3-year trial) Drive Connect (3-year trial) Android Auto compatibility Apple CarPlay compatibility SiriusXM w...
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power adjustable driver's seat 8-way power adjustable passenger's seat 4-way power adjustable driver seat lumbar support and driver seat memory system
GVWR: 2 232 kg (4 920 lb)

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$51,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2024 Toyota Venza