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2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
77,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VV8B7AX7RM063660
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,000 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is a sharp, well-equipped SUV built for busy Canadian driving. Finished in White with a Black interior, it blends everyday comfort, confident traction, and smart technology. With 77,000 km, automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine, it is ready for commuting, family travel, and weekend plans.
Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD offers four doors, a refined cabin, and practical utility. Its accident-free history adds extra confidence, while its long list of key features makes this SUV easy to enjoy every day.
FEATURES OF THE Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents |
Panoramic sunroof brightens the whole cabin
Power liftgate adds daily loading ease
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Adaptive cruise control supports highway comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags boost protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
8-speed automatic supports relaxed highway driving
4WD adds traction in changing conditions
Dual shift mode allows manual-style control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Remote starter helps before you step in
Power driver seat includes lumbar support
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within easy reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps passengers stay connected
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading more convenient
Cargo cover helps keep items concealed
Power liftgate simplifies grocery and gear loading
Four-door layout supports family-friendly practicality
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride quality for daily driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Useful cargo room for family errands
Strong all-weather confidence from 4WD
Inside, this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is designed to make every drive easier. Heated front seats, automatic climate control, dual-zone temperature settings, and a heated steering wheel help keep the cabin comfortable in every season. Push button start, power windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel add convenience you will use often.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD also delivers the features drivers want most for modern life. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot help keep everyone connected and entertained. LED headlamps, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and turn signal mirrors add smart function on the road.
For drivers who value confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD includes Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, and multiple airbags. These features work together to support peace of mind on city streets, highways, and rural roads around Cayuga.
On the outside, the White finish pairs well with tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and the clean SUV shape. A panoramic sunroof brings in more light, while the trailer hitch adds extra flexibility for your active lifestyle. The power liftgate and rear cargo access make loading simple, whether you are packing sports gear, groceries, or travel bags.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is a versatile used SUV with the right balance of comfort, technology, safety, and utility. It is accident free, well equipped, and ready for its next owner at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 's VIN is: 3VV8B7AX7RM063660.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460517.html
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is a sharp, well-equipped SUV built for busy Canadian driving. Finished in White with a Black interior, it blends everyday comfort, confident traction, and smart technology. With 77,000 km, automatic transmission, and a 2.0-litre gas engine, it is ready for commuting, family travel, and weekend plans.
Sold by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD offers four doors, a refined cabin, and practical utility. Its accident-free history adds extra confidence, while its long list of key features makes this SUV easy to enjoy every day.
FEATURES OF THE Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents |
Panoramic sunroof brightens the whole cabin
Power liftgate adds daily loading ease
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Adaptive cruise control supports highway comfort
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with tight parking
Blind spot monitor adds lane confidence
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags boost protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine delivers smooth power
8-speed automatic supports relaxed highway driving
4WD adds traction in changing conditions
Dual shift mode allows manual-style control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats add winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps temperatures balanced
Remote starter helps before you step in
Power driver seat includes lumbar support
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps within easy reach
Android Auto adds simple phone integration
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps passengers stay connected
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading more convenient
Cargo cover helps keep items concealed
Power liftgate simplifies grocery and gear loading
Four-door layout supports family-friendly practicality
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Comfortable ride quality for daily driving
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Useful cargo room for family errands
Strong all-weather confidence from 4WD
Inside, this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is designed to make every drive easier. Heated front seats, automatic climate control, dual-zone temperature settings, and a heated steering wheel help keep the cabin comfortable in every season. Push button start, power windows, cruise control, and an adjustable steering wheel add convenience you will use often.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD also delivers the features drivers want most for modern life. Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, satellite radio, steering wheel audio controls, and a WiFi hotspot help keep everyone connected and entertained. LED headlamps, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, and turn signal mirrors add smart function on the road.
For drivers who value confidence, this 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD includes Anti-Lock Braking System, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, child safety locks, and multiple airbags. These features work together to support peace of mind on city streets, highways, and rural roads around Cayuga.
On the outside, the White finish pairs well with tinted windows, a rear spoiler, and the clean SUV shape. A panoramic sunroof brings in more light, while the trailer hitch adds extra flexibility for your active lifestyle. The power liftgate and rear cargo access make loading simple, whether you are packing sports gear, groceries, or travel bags.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD is a versatile used SUV with the right balance of comfort, technology, safety, and utility. It is accident free, well equipped, and ready for its next owner at Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga.
This 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline R-Line 4WD | No Accidents | 's VIN is: 3VV8B7AX7RM063660.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460517.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
LED Headlamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$31,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2024 Volkswagen Tiguan