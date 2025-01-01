Menu
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

2025 Buick Encore GX

20,469 KM

Details Description

$36,995

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

Used
20,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL2SB025870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 450957
  • Mileage 20,469 KM

Vehicle Description

Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
