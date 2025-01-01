$36,995+ taxes & licensing
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring
2025 Buick Encore GX
Sport Touring
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,469KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4AMESL2SB025870
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 450957
- Mileage 20,469 KM
Vehicle Description
Small Sport Utility Vehicle 4WD, AWD 4dr Sport Touring, 9-Speed Automatic, Turbocharged 1.3/
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Buick Encore GX