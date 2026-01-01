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2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.2 L - V3

2025 Buick Envista

20,756 KM

Details Description Features

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle
13982667

2025 Buick Envista

Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13982667
  2. 13982667
  3. 13982667
  4. 13982667
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
20,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE26SB074228

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,756 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.2 L - V3

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook

Seating

Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Exterior

tinted windows
Spare Tire

Comfort

Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX

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905-772-3636

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$29,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2025 Buick Envista