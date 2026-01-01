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2025 Buick Envista
Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats
2025 Buick Envista
Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$29,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
20,756KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LBE26SB074228
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 20,756 KM
Vehicle Description
2WD Sport Utility Vehicle, Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.2 L - V3
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Rear tow hook
Seating
Leather Seats
Driver's side power seat
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Exterior
tinted windows
Spare Tire
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$29,995
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Buick Envista