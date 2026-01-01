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2025 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof
2025 Hyundai KONA
Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
37,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB3SU277521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 37,893 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package is a smart choice for drivers who want modern style, all-weather confidence, and everyday ease. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV has had one owner, no reported accidents, and shows 37,893 km on the odometer.
Finished in Black with a Black interior, this four-door Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package pairs clean design with useful features for daily life. Its 2.0-litre gas engine works with a continuously variable transmission to deliver smooth response, while all-wheel drive helps add confidence in changing Canadian conditions.
Leather seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel help make every drive more enjoyable. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package also includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, adaptive cruise control, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring for a well-rounded driving experience.
FEATURES OF THE Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof
All-wheel drive for year-round road confidence
Power sunroof adds light and openness
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Leather seating brings a premium feel
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine for daily driving
Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly
All-wheel drive enhances traction year-round
Dual shift mode adds manual control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps peace inside
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Push button start adds daily ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps close by
Android Auto adds easy phone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Four-door layout improves passenger entry
Rear spoiler adds utility and style
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Practical size with flexible cargo room
This Kona is equipped with power steering, anti-lock braking system, stability control, child safety locks, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, power windows, front air conditioning, tinted windows, satellite radio, HD Radio, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, rear window defroster, LED headlamps, and automatic door locks.
The cabin is designed to make each trip simple and comfortable. Adjustable steering, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control all help create a refined space that feels ready for both weekday errands and weekend drives.
Driver-assist and safety equipment help support peace of mind on the road. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a backup camera, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to this SUV's practical appeal.
With its black-on-black finish, useful feature set, and single-owner, accident-free history, this 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package stands out as a well-equipped compact SUV. It offers the comfort, technology, and traction many drivers want, all in a size that is easy to live with every day.
This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof VIN is: KM8HCCAB3SU277521.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460987.html
// SINGLE OWNER! //
This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package is a smart choice for drivers who want modern style, all-weather confidence, and everyday ease. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV has had one owner, no reported accidents, and shows 37,893 km on the odometer.
Finished in Black with a Black interior, this four-door Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package pairs clean design with useful features for daily life. Its 2.0-litre gas engine works with a continuously variable transmission to deliver smooth response, while all-wheel drive helps add confidence in changing Canadian conditions.
Leather seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel help make every drive more enjoyable. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package also includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, adaptive cruise control, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring for a well-rounded driving experience.
FEATURES OF THE Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof
All-wheel drive for year-round road confidence
Power sunroof adds light and openness
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Leather seating brings a premium feel
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine for daily driving
Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly
All-wheel drive enhances traction year-round
Dual shift mode adds manual control
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps peace inside
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Push button start adds daily ease
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps close by
Android Auto adds easy phone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Four-door layout improves passenger entry
Rear spoiler adds utility and style
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Practical size with flexible cargo room
This Kona is equipped with power steering, anti-lock braking system, stability control, child safety locks, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, power windows, front air conditioning, tinted windows, satellite radio, HD Radio, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, rear window defroster, LED headlamps, and automatic door locks.
The cabin is designed to make each trip simple and comfortable. Adjustable steering, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control all help create a refined space that feels ready for both weekday errands and weekend drives.
Driver-assist and safety equipment help support peace of mind on the road. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a backup camera, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to this SUV's practical appeal.
With its black-on-black finish, useful feature set, and single-owner, accident-free history, this 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package stands out as a well-equipped compact SUV. It offers the comfort, technology, and traction many drivers want, all in a size that is easy to live with every day.
This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof VIN is: KM8HCCAB3SU277521.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460987.html
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlamps
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Seating
Leather Seats
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Safety
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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905-772-XXXX(click to show)
$28,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Hyundai KONA