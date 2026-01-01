Menu
Account
Sign In
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //<br />// SINGLE OWNER! //<br /><br />This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package is a smart choice for drivers who want modern style, all-weather confidence, and everyday ease. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV has had one owner, no reported accidents, and shows 37,893 km on the odometer.<br /><br />Finished in Black with a Black interior, this four-door Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package pairs clean design with useful features for daily life. Its 2.0-litre gas engine works with a continuously variable transmission to deliver smooth response, while all-wheel drive helps add confidence in changing Canadian conditions.<br /><br />Leather seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel help make every drive more enjoyable. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package also includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, adaptive cruise control, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring for a well-rounded driving experience.<br /><br />FEATURES OF THE Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof<br /> All-wheel drive for year-round road confidence<br /> Power sunroof adds light and openness<br /> Heated steering wheel for cold mornings<br /> Leather seating brings a premium feel<br /><br />ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES<br /> Backup camera helps with reversing visibility<br /> Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness<br /> Lane departure warning supports safer travel<br /> Side and head airbags add protection<br /><br />PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY<br /> 2.0-litre gas engine for daily driving<br /> Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly<br /> All-wheel drive enhances traction year-round<br /> Dual shift mode adds manual control<br /><br />COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE<br /> Heated front seats for winter comfort<br /> Dual-zone climate control keeps peace inside<br /> Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin<br /> Push button start adds daily ease<br /><br />TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY<br /> Apple CarPlay keeps apps close by<br /> Android Auto adds easy phone access<br /> Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication<br /> Steering wheel audio controls simplify use<br /><br />CARGO SPACE<br /> Rear trunk access makes loading simple<br /> Cargo cover helps conceal stored items<br /> Four-door layout improves passenger entry<br /> Rear spoiler adds utility and style<br /><br />AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS<br /> Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024<br /><br />WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE<br /> Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity<br /> Comfortable ride for daily commuting<br /> Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather<br /> Practical size with flexible cargo room<br /><br />This Kona is equipped with power steering, anti-lock braking system, stability control, child safety locks, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, power windows, front air conditioning, tinted windows, satellite radio, HD Radio, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, rear window defroster, LED headlamps, and automatic door locks.<br /><br />The cabin is designed to make each trip simple and comfortable. Adjustable steering, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control all help create a refined space that feels ready for both weekday errands and weekend drives.<br /><br />Driver-assist and safety equipment help support peace of mind on the road. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a backup camera, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to this SUVs practical appeal.<br /><br />With its black-on-black finish, useful feature set, and single-owner, accident-free history, this 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package stands out as a well-equipped compact SUV. It offers the comfort, technology, and traction many drivers want, all in a size that is easy to live with every day.<br /><br />This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof VIN is: KM8HCCAB3SU277521.<br /><br />WHY CHOOSE US? <br /><br />Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: Weve been a trusted name in business since 1984.<br /><br />STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:<br />Our Advertised Price Includes:<br />>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)<br />>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty<br />>>FREE Carfax History Report.<br />>>No upcharge for paying cash.<br />(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)<br /><br />>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION<br /><br />EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans<br /><br />WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you dont buy from us!<br /><br />STOP BY TODAY<br />Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!<br /><br />https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460987.html

2025 Hyundai KONA

37,893 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle
14440690

2025 Hyundai KONA

Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 14440690
  2. 14440690
  3. 14440690
  4. 14440690
Contact Seller

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
37,893KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8HCCAB3SU277521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,893 KM

Vehicle Description

// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
// SINGLE OWNER! //

This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package is a smart choice for drivers who want modern style, all-weather confidence, and everyday ease. Offered by Haldimand Motors Ltd. in Cayuga, this used SUV has had one owner, no reported accidents, and shows 37,893 km on the odometer.

Finished in Black with a Black interior, this four-door Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package pairs clean design with useful features for daily life. Its 2.0-litre gas engine works with a continuously variable transmission to deliver smooth response, while all-wheel drive helps add confidence in changing Canadian conditions.

Leather seats, a sunroof, heated front seats, and a heated steering wheel help make every drive more enjoyable. This Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package also includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth integration, adaptive cruise control, a backup camera, and blind spot monitoring for a well-rounded driving experience.

FEATURES OF THE Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof
All-wheel drive for year-round road confidence
Power sunroof adds light and openness
Heated steering wheel for cold mornings
Leather seating brings a premium feel

ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with reversing visibility
Blind spot monitor adds lane-change awareness
Lane departure warning supports safer travel
Side and head airbags add protection

PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
2.0-litre gas engine for daily driving
Continuously variable transmission shifts very smoothly
All-wheel drive enhances traction year-round
Dual shift mode adds manual control

COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats for winter comfort
Dual-zone climate control keeps peace inside
Remote starter helps pre-condition the cabin
Push button start adds daily ease

TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay keeps apps close by
Android Auto adds easy phone access
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
Steering wheel audio controls simplify use

CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access makes loading simple
Cargo cover helps conceal stored items
Four-door layout improves passenger entry
Rear spoiler adds utility and style

AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024

WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Easy-to-use infotainment and phone connectivity
Comfortable ride for daily commuting
Confident all-wheel drive in poor weather
Practical size with flexible cargo room

This Kona is equipped with power steering, anti-lock braking system, stability control, child safety locks, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, power windows, front air conditioning, tinted windows, satellite radio, HD Radio, automatic headlights, tire pressure monitoring, rear window defroster, LED headlamps, and automatic door locks.

The cabin is designed to make each trip simple and comfortable. Adjustable steering, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, illuminated driver and passenger vanity mirrors, ambient lighting, and automatic climate control all help create a refined space that feels ready for both weekday errands and weekend drives.

Driver-assist and safety equipment help support peace of mind on the road. Adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, a backup camera, driver and passenger airbags, side impact airbags, head side airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all add to this SUV's practical appeal.

With its black-on-black finish, useful feature set, and single-owner, accident-free history, this 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package stands out as a well-equipped compact SUV. It offers the comfort, technology, and traction many drivers want, all in a size that is easy to live with every day.

This 2025 Hyundai Kona Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof VIN is: KM8HCCAB3SU277521.

WHY CHOOSE US?

Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.

STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)

>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION

EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans

WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!

STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!

https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460987.html

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Sunroof
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Automatic Headlights
LED Headlamps

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Seating

Leather Seats

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Safety

Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Front air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Bluetooth integration
HD Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Turn Signal Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX Avenir AWD | No Accidents | Panoramic Sunroof | Leather Seats 21,000 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Hyundai KONA Preferred AWD w/Trend Package | One Owner | No Accidents | Leather Seats | Sunroof 37,893 KM $28,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents for sale in Cayuga, ON
2021 Ford Ranger XLT SuperCrew 4WD | No Accidents 103,169 KM $35,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2025 Hyundai KONA