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2025 Nissan Altima
S AWD
2025 Nissan Altima
S AWD
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$27,595
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
49,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW3SN319025
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 49,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Midsize Cars, S AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.5 L - I4
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$27,595
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Nissan Altima