Menu
Account
Sign In
Midsize Cars, S AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.5 L - I4

2025 Nissan Altima

49,000 KM

Details Description Features

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Nissan Altima

S AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13982655

2025 Nissan Altima

S AWD

Location

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0

905-772-3636

  1. 13982655
  2. 13982655
  3. 13982655
  4. 13982655
Contact Seller

$27,595

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
49,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1N4BL4BW3SN319025

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Midsize Cars, S AWD, 1-Speed CVT w/OD, 2.5 L - I4

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Limited Slip Differential
Push Button Start
Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Front air conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps

Seating

Driver's side power seat

Additional Features

Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Used 2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2025 Buick Envista Sport Touring FWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats 20,756 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2022 Ford F-150 LARIAT SuperCrew 5.5' Box 4WD | Panoramic Roof | Ventilated Seats 82,832 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Passport EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats for sale in Cayuga, ON
2020 Honda Passport EX-L AWD | Heated Steering | Leather Seats 68,807 KM $36,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Haldimand Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Haldimand Motors Ltd.

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-772-XXXX

(click to show)

905-772-3636

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$27,595

+ taxes & licensing>

Haldimand Motors Ltd.

905-772-3636

2025 Nissan Altima