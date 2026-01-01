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2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering
2025 Volkswagen Jetta
Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Location
Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
905-772-3636
$25,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
27,540KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3VWEX7BU7SM089122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 27,540 KM
Vehicle Description
// ACCIDENT FREE!! //
This 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto is a smart sedan for daily life in Cayuga. It is finished in Grey with a Grey interior, and it has 27,540 km on the odometer. This used Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto offers a smooth automatic transmission, a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, and the confidence of an accident-free history.
With four doors, front-wheel drive, and a well-equipped feature list, this sedan is ready for commuting, errands, and weekend trips. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and smartphone connectivity add comfort and ease. The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto blends practical value with modern driver support.
FEATURES OF THE Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Heated front seats warm cold mornings
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with safer reversing
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Side and head airbags enhance protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Eight-speed automatic supports smooth shifting
Front-wheel drive aids all-season confidence
Cruise control helps steady highway travel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats improve cold-weather comfort
Heated steering wheel feels great in winter
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps smartphone access simple
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps passengers stay connected
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access simplifies daily loading
Sedan trunk handles groceries and gear
Four-door layout improves passenger entry ease
Spare tire adds practical road readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for daily commuting
Excellent fuel economy from turbo engine
User-friendly controls and clear infotainment layout
Comfortable front seating for longer drives
This Grey 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto presents a clean, modern look that suits both business and family use. LED headlamps, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and automatic headlights help make each drive easier. Power windows, automatic door locks, and push button start add everyday convenience without fuss.
Inside, the cabin is designed to keep things simple and comfortable. The driver benefits from a power seat, lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Front air conditioning and automatic climate control help keep the cabin pleasant in changing Ontario weather.
This sedan also gives you useful peace of mind through core safety systems. Anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all support confident driving. The backup camera and blind spot monitor are especially helpful in parking lots and busy traffic.
For entertainment and daily use, satellite radio, Bluetooth integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a WiFi hotspot make this car easy to enjoy. Whether you are heading to work, taking a road trip, or running around town, this Volkswagen delivers comfort, efficiency, and practical technology in one well-rounded package.
This 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering VIN is: 3VWEX7BU7SM089122 Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460653.html
This 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto is a smart sedan for daily life in Cayuga. It is finished in Grey with a Grey interior, and it has 27,540 km on the odometer. This used Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto offers a smooth automatic transmission, a fuel-friendly 1.5-litre gas engine, and the confidence of an accident-free history.
With four doors, front-wheel drive, and a well-equipped feature list, this sedan is ready for commuting, errands, and weekend trips. Heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, and smartphone connectivity add comfort and ease. The 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto blends practical value with modern driver support.
FEATURES OF THE Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering
Heated steering wheel adds winter comfort
Adaptive cruise control supports relaxed highway driving
Heated front seats warm cold mornings
Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included
ADVANCED SAFETY FEATURES
Backup camera helps with safer reversing
Blind spot monitor boosts lane awareness
Lane departure warning adds driving support
Side and head airbags enhance protection
PERFORMANCE AND EFFICIENCY
1.5-litre gas engine balances power efficiently
Eight-speed automatic supports smooth shifting
Front-wheel drive aids all-season confidence
Cruise control helps steady highway travel
COMFORT AND CONVENIENCE
Heated front seats improve cold-weather comfort
Heated steering wheel feels great in winter
Dual-zone climate control keeps cabin balanced
Remote starter adds everyday convenience
TECHNONOLGY AND CONNECTIVITY
Apple CarPlay connects your favourite apps
Android Auto keeps smartphone access simple
Bluetooth integration supports hands-free communication
WiFi hotspot helps passengers stay connected
CARGO SPACE
Rear trunk access simplifies daily loading
Sedan trunk handles groceries and gear
Four-door layout improves passenger entry ease
Spare tire adds practical road readiness
AWARDS & RECOGNITIONS
Top Safety Pick, Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, 2024
WHAT OTHER OWNERS LIKE
Smooth ride quality for daily commuting
Excellent fuel economy from turbo engine
User-friendly controls and clear infotainment layout
Comfortable front seating for longer drives
This Grey 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto presents a clean, modern look that suits both business and family use. LED headlamps, heated mirrors, electric mirrors, and automatic headlights help make each drive easier. Power windows, automatic door locks, and push button start add everyday convenience without fuss.
Inside, the cabin is designed to keep things simple and comfortable. The driver benefits from a power seat, lumbar support, an adjustable steering wheel, steering wheel audio controls, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. Front air conditioning and automatic climate control help keep the cabin pleasant in changing Ontario weather.
This sedan also gives you useful peace of mind through core safety systems. Anti-lock braking system, stability control, tire pressure monitoring, child safety locks, driver and passenger airbags, and a passenger airbag sensor all support confident driving. The backup camera and blind spot monitor are especially helpful in parking lots and busy traffic.
For entertainment and daily use, satellite radio, Bluetooth integration, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a WiFi hotspot make this car easy to enjoy. Whether you are heading to work, taking a road trip, or running around town, this Volkswagen delivers comfort, efficiency, and practical technology in one well-rounded package.
This 2025 Volkswagen Jetta Comfortline Auto | No Accidents | Heated Steering VIN is: 3VWEX7BU7SM089122 Previous Daily Rental.
WHY CHOOSE US?
Honest & Transparent Buying Experience: We've been a trusted name in business since 1984.
STRAIGHTFORWARD PRICING:
Our Advertised Price Includes:
>>Safety Certification (No separate fee!)
>>30-Day 100% Mechanical Warranty
>>FREE Carfax History Report.
>>No upcharge for paying cash.
(Prices Exclude HST and Licensing Fees only.)
>>Browse 300+ vehicles all in ONE LOCATION
EASY FINANCING: Great rates & open loans
WE BUY CARS: Get Top Dollar for your trade-in, or sell us your vehicle for CASH! Even if you don't buy from us!
STOP BY TODAY
Treat yourself - stop by Haldimand Motors Ltd. located at 42 Talbot St E, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0 to make this car yours today!
https://www.haldimandmotors.com/used/stock-460653.html
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Lane Departure Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Adaptive Cruise Control
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Rear Window Defroster
Dual-zone Climate Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Powertrain
Automatic Transmission
Convenience
Remote Starter
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Performance Tires
Spare Tire
LED Headlamps
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Driver's side power seat
Additional Features
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Dual Shift Mode Transmission
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 8 speed
Half leather seats
Head Side Airbags
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
42 Talbot St East, PO Box 279, Cayuga, ON N0A 1E0
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$25,495
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Haldimand Motors Ltd.
905-772-3636
2025 Volkswagen Jetta