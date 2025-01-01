Menu
<p><strong>2006 Lexus SC 430 – Luxury, Power & Open-Air Thrills!</strong></p> <p>Turn heads in this stunning <strong>2006 Lexus SC 430</strong>—a sleek hardtop convertible that blends performance, luxury, and timeless style! Powered by a smooth <strong>4.3L V8 (288 HP)</strong>, this icon delivers thrilling acceleration and a refined ride.</p> <p> <strong>Premium Features:</strong><br /> ?? Retractable hardtop <br /> ?? Luxurious leather interior, heated seats<br /> ?? Premium Mark Levinson sound system<br /> ?? Low miles, meticulously maintained</p> <p>Whether cruising coastal roads or turning a commute into a joyride, the <strong>SC 430</strong> makes every drive special. Don’t miss this rare blend of power and elegance!</p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong> Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> – Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:"Segoe UI Symbol",sans-serif>?</span> <strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong> Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong> Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

Used
93,560KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTHFN48YX69000832

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 93,560 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

2006 Lexus SC 430