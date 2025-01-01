$28,999+ tax & licensing
2006 Lexus SC 430
Just Arrived!! | PPF | Low Milage! |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 93,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2006 Lexus SC 430 – Luxury, Power & Open-Air Thrills!
Turn heads in this stunning 2006 Lexus SC 430—a sleek hardtop convertible that blends performance, luxury, and timeless style! Powered by a smooth 4.3L V8 (288 HP), this icon delivers thrilling acceleration and a refined ride.
Premium Features:
?? Retractable hardtop
?? Luxurious leather interior, heated seats
?? Premium Mark Levinson sound system
?? Low miles, meticulously maintained
Whether cruising coastal roads or turning a commute into a joyride, the SC 430 makes every drive special. Don’t miss this rare blend of power and elegance!
Special Offer:
Financing Special: Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.
Peace of Mind Included:
? No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing – Transparent & Competitive
? All-Inclusive Pricing: Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (Taxes & Licensing Extra)
Additional Details:
- Keys: Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.
Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today
Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Victory Ford
519-436-1430