2007 Chevrolet Corvette
2007 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 46,561 KM
Vehicle Description
2007 Chevrolet Corvette Lemans Blue Beast!
Unleash the power of American muscle with this head-turning2007 Chevrolet Corvettein stunningLemans Blue! Packing a6.0L LS2 V8 (400 HP), this legendary sports car delivers heart-pounding acceleration and razor-sharp handling.
Premium Features:
?? Sport-tuned suspension for aggressive performance
?? Luxurious leather interior, heads-up display
?? Iconic dual-exhaust roar & sleek, aerodynamic design
Built for speed and style, thisC6 Corvetteis a true drivers dreamwhether carving up backroads or turning heads at a show. Low miles, well-maintained, and ready to dominate the pavement.
Dont waitthis blue rocket wont last long! Call now!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
