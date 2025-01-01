Menu
<p><strong>2007 Chevrolet Corvette Lemans Blue Beast!</strong></p> <p>Unleash the power of American muscle with this head-turning<strong>2007 Chevrolet Corvette</strong>in stunning<strong>Lemans Blue</strong>! Packing a<strong>6.0L LS2 V8 (400 HP)</strong>, this legendary sports car delivers heart-pounding acceleration and razor-sharp handling.</p> <p><strong>Premium Features:</strong><br /> ?? Sport-tuned suspension for aggressive performance<br /> ?? Luxurious leather interior, heads-up display<br /> ?? Iconic dual-exhaust roar & sleek, aerodynamic design</p> <p>Built for speed and style, this<strong>C6 Corvette</strong>is a true drivers dreamwhether carving up backroads or turning heads at a show. Low miles, well-maintained, and ready to dominate the pavement.</p> <p><strong>Dont waitthis blue rocket wont last long! Call now!</strong></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Special Offer:</strong></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Financing Special:</strong>Listed price available on approved credit for financed purchases. Pricing may vary with alternative payment methods.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Peace of Mind Included:</strong><br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>No-Haggle, Live Market Pricing</strong> Transparent & Competitive<br /> <span style=font-family:Segoe UI Symbol,sans-serif>?</span><strong>All-Inclusive Pricing:</strong>Fees, Reconditioning, and Full Detailing Included (<em>Taxes & Licensing Extra</em>)</span></span></p> <hr /> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Additional Details:</strong></span></span></p> <ul> <li><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Keys:</strong>Standard with one key. Additional keys (if provided by the previous owner) included at no cost. Optional key purchases available upon request.</span></span></li> </ul> <p><span style=font-size:11pt><span style=font-family:Calibri,sans-serif><strong>Visit Victory Ford Lincoln Today</strong><br /> <em>Schedule your appointment to experience this exceptional vehicle.</em></span></span></p>

2007 Chevrolet Corvette

46,561 KM

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
46,561KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1YY25U775127854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 46,561 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

