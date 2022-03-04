$12,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2007 Dodge Dakota
2007 Dodge Dakota
ST
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
142,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8572922
- Stock #: N05327AAA
- VIN: 1D7HE28P47S212633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # N05327AAA
- Mileage 142,515 KM
Vehicle Features
4X2
Manual
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5