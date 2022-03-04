Menu
2007 Dodge Dakota

142,515 KM

Details Features

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

ST

Location

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

142,515KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8572922
  • Stock #: N05327AAA
  • VIN: 1D7HE28P47S212633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # N05327AAA
  • Mileage 142,515 KM

Vehicle Features

4X2
Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

