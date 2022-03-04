2007 Dodge Dakota

$12,500 + taxes & licensing 1 4 2 , 5 1 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8572922

8572922 Stock #: N05327AAA

N05327AAA VIN: 1D7HE28P47S212633

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # N05327AAA

Mileage 142,515 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4X2 Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.