2008 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
242,681KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D8HN44PX8R660343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 242,681 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
