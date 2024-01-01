Menu
Used 2008 Honda Accord EX-L for sale in Chatham, ON

2008 Honda Accord

207,000 KM

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

2008 Honda Accord

EX-L

Location

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

519-354-2544

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
207,000KM
VIN 1HGCP25848A813626

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Chatham Fine Cars

Chatham Fine Cars

620 Richmond St, Chatham, ON N7M 1R4

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Fine Cars

519-354-2544

2008 Honda Accord