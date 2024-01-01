Menu
Account
Sign In
Victory Fords TOW NGO!<BR><BR>The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Ford Edge

137,466 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Edge

4dr SEL FWD | VICTORY FORD TOW N'GO | AS-IS SALE |

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

4dr SEL FWD | VICTORY FORD TOW N'GO | AS-IS SALE |

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10999451
  2. 10999451
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC4ABB06551

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,466 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Fords TOW NGO!

The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2010 Ford Edge 4dr SEL FWD | VICTORY FORD TOW N'GO | AS-IS SALE | for sale in Chatham, ON
2010 Ford Edge 4dr SEL FWD | VICTORY FORD TOW N'GO | AS-IS SALE | 137,466 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 BMW M2 Competition Coupe for sale in Chatham, ON
2019 BMW M2 Competition Coupe 0 KM $61,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass FWD | Captain's Chairs | Back Up Camera for sale in Chatham, ON
2017 Toyota Sienna 5dr 7-Pass FWD | Captain's Chairs | Back Up Camera 148,692 KM $27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge