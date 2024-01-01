$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
2010 Ford Edge
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
137,466KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2FMDK3JC4ABB06551
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,466 KM
Vehicle Description
Victory Fords TOW NGO!
The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
