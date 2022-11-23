$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT EXPRESS SXT DVD 16 INCH ALLUMINUM RIMS
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
218,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9363325
- Stock #: GB4070C
- VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR730066
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # GB4070C
- Mileage 218,542 KM
Vehicle Description
HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5