2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

218,542 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

SE/SXT EXPRESS SXT DVD 16 INCH ALLUMINUM RIMS

SE/SXT EXPRESS SXT DVD 16 INCH ALLUMINUM RIMS

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

218,542KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • VIN: 2D4RN4DG3BR730066

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 218,542 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN 4D PASSENGER VAN EXPRESS BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT FWD 3.6L V6 FLEX FUEL 24V VVT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Buy From Home Available

Email Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

