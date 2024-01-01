Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

102,460 KM

Details Features

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

102,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1D7RV1GT9BS698586

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 102,460 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

519-354-8000

