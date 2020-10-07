Menu
2011 Dodge Ram 1500

137,273 KM

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST

2WD Quad Cab 140.5 ST

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

137,273KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6083721
  • Stock #: N04708AAA
  • VIN: 1D7RB1GP4BS606845

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,273 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Ram 1500 4D Extended Cab ST Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearlcoat **LOCAL TRADE**. Recent Arrival! RWD 4.7L V8 5-Speed Automatic Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

4X2
5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

