2011 Ford Fusion

98,759 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2011 Ford Fusion

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Sunroof

2011 Ford Fusion

SEL, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Sunroof

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  • Listing ID: 5384561
  • Stock #: V19281A
  • VIN: 3FAHP0JG7BR151095

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

98,759KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V19281A
  • Mileage 98,759 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2011 Ford Fusion SEL is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Leather Interior Sunroof Reverse Park Aid Heated Seats Remote Start Power Windows Power Locks Power Mirrors Dual Climate Zone And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Email Victory Ford

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-XXXX

519-436-1430

