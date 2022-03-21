$4,000+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
Chatham Chrysler
519-354-8000
2011 Toyota Matrix
2011 Toyota Matrix
Location
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-354-8000
$4,000
+ taxes & licensing
328,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8716430
- Stock #: N05419AA
- VIN: 2T1KU4EEXBC729298
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 328,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Chatham Chrysler
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Chatham Chrysler
351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5