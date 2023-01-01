Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

166,240 KM

Details Description Features

$14,692

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,692

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

Contact Seller
2012 Chevrolet Traverse

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

1 LT

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chevrolet Traverse

1 LT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

  1. 9501241
  2. 9501241
  3. 9501241
Contact Seller

$14,692

+ taxes & licensing

166,240KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9501241
  • Stock #: U05123A
  • VIN: 1GNKVGED8CJ174404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 166,240 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 CHEVROLET TRAVERSE 4D SPORT UTILITY 1LT PRC AWD. AWD 3.6L V6 DI VVT 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC


HERE AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, OUR FINANCIAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT IS DEDICATED TO OFFERING THE SERVICE THAT YOU DESERVE. WE ARE EXPERIENCED WITH ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT AND ARE LOOKING FORWARD TO SITTING DOWN WITH YOU. CHATHAM CHRYSLER PROUDLY SERVES CUSTOMERS FROM LONDON, RIDGETOWN, THAMESVILLE, WALLACEBURG, CHATHAM, TILBURY, ESSEX, LASALLE, AMHERSTBURG AND WINDSOR WITH NO DISTANCE BEING EVER TOO FAR! AT CHATHAM CHRYSLER, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Chatham Chrysler

2018 Jeep Wrangler J...
 37,203 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 25,754 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Cherokee T...
 82,741 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-354-XXXX

(click to show)

519-354-8000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory