2012 Dodge Journey

$10,750 + taxes & licensing 1 2 5 , 1 9 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6853134

6853134 Stock #: N04798AA

N04798AA VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT238198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Copper

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # N04798AA

Mileage 125,196 KM

Vehicle Features Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.