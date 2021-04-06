Menu
2012 Dodge Journey

125,196 KM

Details Description Features

$10,750

+ tax & licensing
$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

Chatham Chrysler

519-354-8000

2012 Dodge Journey

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew FWD 4dr SXT

2012 Dodge Journey

SXT & Crew FWD 4dr SXT

Location

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-354-8000

$10,750

+ taxes & licensing

125,196KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6853134
  Stock #: N04798AA
  VIN: 3C4PDCCG1CT238198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N04798AA
  • Mileage 125,196 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Dodge Journey 4D Sport Utility SXT Copperhead Pearlcoat **LOCAL TRADE**. Odometer is 23562 kilometers below market average! FWD 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Awards: * Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New SUV / CUV (under $35,000) Here at Chatham Chrysler, our Financial Services Department is dedicated to offering the service that you deserve. We are experienced with all levels of credit and are looking forward to sitting down with you. Chatham Chrysler Proudly serves customers from London, Ridgetown, Thamesville, Wallaceburg, Chatham, Tilbury, Essex, LaSalle, Amherstburg and Windsor with no distance being ever too far! At Chatham Chrysler, WE CAN DO IT!

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
Automatic

Chatham Chrysler

Chatham Chrysler

351 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

