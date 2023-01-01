Menu
2012 GMC Terrain

91,587 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Lally Kia

519-352-6200

2012 GMC Terrain

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

2012 GMC Terrain

SLT-1

Location

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

519-352-6200

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

91,587KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10349856
  • Stock #: K4817A
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK6C6372998

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 91,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Lally Kia

Lally Kia

75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5

