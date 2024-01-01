$8,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Elantra
Touring GL
Location
Lally Kia
75 Richmond Street, Chatham, ON N7M 5J5
519-352-6200
Used
94,774KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHDB8AE0CU132477
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 94,774 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Safety
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
2012 Hyundai Elantra