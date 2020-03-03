Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, Navigation, Soft & Hard Top

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara, Navigation, Soft & Hard Top

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 45,652KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4768359
  • Stock #: V10359A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG6CL244494
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

This 2012 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is equipped with all of the must have amenities! Including: Navigation Hard Top Soft Top Included 40GB Hard Drive Remote Start Power Windows Power Locks Steering Wheel Mounted Controls And so much more! We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. Book your appointment today!

  • 4x4
  • n/a

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

Send A Message