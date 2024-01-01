Menu
Cruise in Style with the 2013 Buick Encore Leather! Looking for a compact SUV that combines luxury with efficiency? Look no further than the 2013 Buick Encore Leather! This sleek and sophisticated ride is perfect for urban adventurers and suburban cruisers alike. Key Features: Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into comfort with plush leather seats that elevate every drive. Compact Yet Spacious: With ample cargo space and room for passengers, the Encore is surprisingly spacious for its size. Efficient Performance: Powered by a fuel-efficient engine, enjoy the perfect balance of power and economy on every journey. Advanced Technology: Stay connected with features like Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment, and more. Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, to ensure peace of mind on the road. Whether youre running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Buick Encore Leather delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience every time. Dont miss out on the opportunity to own this premium pre-owned vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury of the 2013 Buick Encore Leather for yourself! <br><br>Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.<br><br> ***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM<br><br>We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time. <br>All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra. <br><br>All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

2013 Buick Encore

117,011 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore

Leather | Moon Roof | One Owner |

2013 Buick Encore

Leather | Moon Roof | One Owner |

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

117,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJCSB5DB164522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # V21843A
  • Mileage 117,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Cruise in Style with the 2013 Buick Encore Leather!

Looking for a compact SUV that combines luxury with efficiency? Look no further than the 2013 Buick Encore Leather! This sleek and sophisticated ride is perfect for urban adventurers and suburban cruisers alike.

Key Features:

Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into comfort with plush leather seats that elevate every drive.
Compact Yet Spacious: With ample cargo space and room for passengers, the Encore is surprisingly spacious for its size.
Efficient Performance: Powered by a fuel-efficient engine, enjoy the perfect balance of power and economy on every journey.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with features like Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment, and more.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, to ensure peace of mind on the road.
Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Buick Encore Leather delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience every time.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this premium pre-owned vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury of the 2013 Buick Encore Leather for yourself!


Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.

***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM

We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.

All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.

Book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

2013 Buick Encore