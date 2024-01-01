$13,999+ tax & licensing
2013 Buick Encore
Leather | Moon Roof | One Owner |
2013 Buick Encore
Leather | Moon Roof | One Owner |
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$13,999
+ taxes & licensing
117,011KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJCSB5DB164522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # V21843A
- Mileage 117,011 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise in Style with the 2013 Buick Encore Leather!
Looking for a compact SUV that combines luxury with efficiency? Look no further than the 2013 Buick Encore Leather! This sleek and sophisticated ride is perfect for urban adventurers and suburban cruisers alike.
Key Features:
Luxurious Leather Interior: Sink into comfort with plush leather seats that elevate every drive.
Compact Yet Spacious: With ample cargo space and room for passengers, the Encore is surprisingly spacious for its size.
Efficient Performance: Powered by a fuel-efficient engine, enjoy the perfect balance of power and economy on every journey.
Advanced Technology: Stay connected with features like Bluetooth connectivity, touchscreen infotainment, and more.
Safety First: Equipped with advanced safety features, including traction control, ABS brakes, and multiple airbags, to ensure peace of mind on the road.
Whether you're running errands around town or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Buick Encore Leather delivers a smooth and enjoyable driving experience every time.
Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this premium pre-owned vehicle. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and experience the luxury of the 2013 Buick Encore Leather for yourself!
Special Sale price listed is available to finance purchases only on approved credit. Price of vehicle may differ with other forms of payment.
***3 month comprehensive warranty included on vehicles under ten years old and with less than 160,000KM
We use no hassle no haggle live market pricing! Save money and time.
All prices shown include all fees. Reconditioning and Full Detailing. Taxes and Licensing extra.
All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense.
Book your appointment today!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Buick Encore