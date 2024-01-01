$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT | VICTORY FORD TOW N' GO | AS IS SALE
Location
Victory Ford
301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5
519-436-1430
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
206,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7DR608074
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,383 KM
Vehicle Description
Victory Ford's TOW N'GO!
The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Victory Ford
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan