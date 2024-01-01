Menu
Account
Sign In
Victory Fords TOW NGO!<BR><BR>The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

206,383 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT | VICTORY FORD TOW N' GO | AS IS SALE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT | VICTORY FORD TOW N' GO | AS IS SALE

Location

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

519-436-1430

  1. 10969907
  2. 10969907
  3. 10969907
  4. 10969907
  5. 10969907
  6. 10969907
  7. 10969907
  8. 10969907
  9. 10969907
  10. 10969907
  11. 10969907
  12. 10969907
  13. 10969907
  14. 10969907
  15. 10969907
  16. 10969907
  17. 10969907
  18. 10969907
  19. 10969907
  20. 10969907
  21. 10969907
  22. 10969907
  23. 10969907
  24. 10969907
  25. 10969907
  26. 10969907
  27. 10969907
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
206,383KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7DR608074

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 206,383 KM

Vehicle Description

Victory Ford's TOW N'GO!

The motor Vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Victory Ford

Used 2023 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SuperCrew | 4K TOW PKG | BLK PKG | for sale in Chatham, ON
2023 Ford MAVERICK XLT AWD SuperCrew | 4K TOW PKG | BLK PKG | 9,545 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT | VICTORY FORD TOW N' GO | AS IS SALE for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE/SXT 4dr Wgn SXT | VICTORY FORD TOW N' GO | AS IS SALE 206,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape SEL | 2.0L EcoBoost 4WD | Navigation | Trailer Tow for sale in Chatham, ON
2013 Ford Escape SEL | 2.0L EcoBoost 4WD | Navigation | Trailer Tow 169,622 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Victory Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Victory Ford

Victory Ford

301 Richmond St Unit 1, Chatham, ON N7M 1P5

Call Dealer

519-436-XXXX

(click to show)

519-436-1430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Victory Ford

519-436-1430

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan